If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Here at BGR Deals, we’ve been doing this for a very long time and we’ve seen it all. Or at least, we thought we had seen it all until we came across an early Prime Day deal that completely blew us away.

Earlier on Thursday, we told you about 10 fantastic early Prime Day 2020 deals that offer deep discounts on some of the hottest products you can find right now. Examples include a 4-pack of TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs for just $26.99 (that’s just $6.75 each!), $30 off AirPods Pro, best-selling Sony true wireless earbuds starting at just $78, the $190 Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle for just $119.97, and a huge $200 discount on the Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro. Those are all impressive deals, of course, but there was one early Prime Day sale in particular that really blew our minds. In fact, it’s such a good deal that we had to single it out in a separate post.

At $90, the Echo Show 5 is one of the best-selling Amazon devices out there right now. This is especially true among our readers, who have picked up tens of thousands of Echo Show 5 smart displays since it was released. Deep discounts have definitely helped boost sales, but no discount has ever been as deep as the early Prime Day deal Amazon is running right now. If you’re a Prime member, you can pick up a $90 Echo Show 5 right now for just $44.99. That’s half off!

The smart display of the Echo Show 5 is a real hit with readers and its compact design allows you to place it wherever you need it. It’s ideal for your kitchen, in our opinion. But the fact that it is voice-controlled lets you check it from wherever you are in the home. You can even watch movies or the news on it.

As impressive as that sale is, it’s not the deal that really blew us away. In addition to Amazon’s Echo Show 5 discount, the retailer is offering two bundle deals that are unbelievable. For a limited time, you can get yourself an Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini Cam bundle or an Echo Show 5 and TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug bundle for just $49.99. That’s up to a $125 value for just $50! If you take advantage of just one early Prime Day deal this year, this should definitely be the one.

Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini Cam bundle – $49.99

This bundle contains the Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini.

Alexa can show you more – Compact 5.5” smart display ready to help manage your day, entertain at a glance, and connect you to friends and family.

Watch movies, news, and TV shows. Listen to songs, radio stations, and audiobooks.

Voice control compatible devices or manage them using the display.

Blink Mini is a 1080P HD indoor, plug-in security camera that lets you monitor the inside of your home day and night.

See people and pets in your home on your smartphone with Blink Mini’s live view.

Sets up in minutes – just plug in the camera, connect it to wifi, and add it to your Blink app.

Echo Show 5 and TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug bundle – $49.99

This bundle contains the Echo Show 5 (Charcoal) Bundle and TP-Link simple set up smart plug

Made to fit your life – Cook along to step-by-step recipes. Easily update to-do lists and calendars. Glance at weather and traffic on your way out.

Voice control your smart home – Turn on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors, and more with compatible connected devices.

Alexa has skills – With tens of thousands of skills and counting, Alexa is always getting smarter and adding new skills like tracking fitness, playing games, and more.

Control your privacy with the mic/camera off button or the built-in camera shutter.

Echo Show 5 (Charcoal) Bundle with TP-Link simple set up smart plug $49.99 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.