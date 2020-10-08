If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Prime Day 2020 is still five days away, and five days can feel like an eternity when you’re waiting for some of the best sales of the year to begin. What many people don’t realize, however, is that you don’t have to wait another minute to start taking advantage of Prime Day deals!

Amazon’s big annual shopping event officially takes place on October 13 and October 14, but some of this year’s best deals and biggest discounts are available early. If you’re wondering how early, you’re definitely going to like the answer: right now! Amazon has kicked off several mind-blowing early Prime Day deals with unprecedented discounts on several of the company’s most popular products. Examples include the best-selling $90 Echo Show 5 for the all-time low price of just $44.99 and the $190 Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle for just $119.97. You can also pick up an Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini Cam bundle for just $49.99, which is absolutely nuts. That bundle normally costs $125!

Moving on to deals that anyone can take advantage of, the hottest early Prime Day deal on Amazon right now is a 4-pack of TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs for just $26.99. That’s an all-time low price by a big margin, and it cuts your cost to just $6.75 per smart plug. Other hot early Prime Day deals include $30 off AirPods Pro, best-selling Sony true wireless earbuds starting at just $78, and an incredible $200 discount on the Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro, which is by far the most impressive model Anova has ever made.

We’ve rounded up the 10 best early Prime Day deals down below, and you can find some more deep discounts right here on Amazon’s site.

Echo Show 5 – $44.99

Alexa can show you more – Compact 5.5” smart display ready to help manage your day, entertain at a glance, and connect you to friends and family.

Made to fit your life – Cook along to step-by-step recipes. Easily update to-do lists and calendars. Glance at weather and traffic on your way out.

Big entertainment – Ask Alexa to show you movie trailers, TV shows, movies, or the news. Or listen to radio stations, podcasts, and audiobooks.

Control your smart home – Voice control compatible devices or manage them on the easy-to-use display. Ask Alexa to show you security cameras, control lights, and adjust thermostats.

Connect with video calling and messaging – Call friends and family who have the Alexa app, an Echo device with a screen, or Skype. Make announcements to other devices in your home.

Echo Show 5 -- Smart display with Alexa – stay connected with video calling - Charcoal $44.99 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Show 5 Charcoal and Blink Mini bundle – $49.99

This bundle contains the Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini.

Alexa can show you more – Compact 5.5” smart display ready to help manage your day, entertain at a glance, and connect you to friends and family.

Watch movies, news, and TV shows. Listen to songs, radio stations, and audiobooks.

Voice control compatible devices or manage them using the display.

Blink Mini is a 1080P HD indoor, plug-in security camera that lets you monitor the inside of your home day and night.

Echo Show 5 Charcoal with Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera, 1080 HD with Motion Detectio… $49.99 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Blink Mini smart security camera – $24.99

1080P HD indoor, plug-in security camera with motion detection and two way audio that lets you monitor the inside of your home day and night.

Get alerts on your smartphone whenever motion is detected or customize motion detection zones so you can see what matters most.

See, hear, and speak to people and pets in your home on your smartphone with Blink Mini’s live view and two-way audio features (live view is not continuous).

Blink Mini – Compact indoor plug-in smart security camera, 1080 HD video, motion detection, n… $24.99 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug (4-pack) – $26.99

Voice control: Kasa smart plugs that work with Alexa and Google Home Assistant. Enjoy the hands-free convenience of controlling any home electronic appliances with your voice via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant

Smart Outlet Control from anywhere: Turn electronics on and off your smart home devices from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa app, whether you are at home, in the office or on vacation

Scheduling: Use timer or countdown schedules to set your wifi smart plug to automatically turn on and off any home electronic appliances such as lamps, fan, humidifier, Christmas lights etc

Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link, Smart Home WiFi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home&IFTTT,No… $26.99 ($6.75 each) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro – $219.00

Active noise cancellation for immersive sound

Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you

Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit

Sweat and water-resistant

Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear

Apple AirPods Pro $219.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sony WF-XB700 EXTRA BASS True Wireless Earbuds – $78.00

Truly wireless design with BLUETOOTH wireless technology for total freedom.

EXTRA BASS for deep, punchy sound

Up to 9hr battery life, total 18hr with charging case

Easy and clear hands-free calling

IPX4 water resistance against rain and sweat

Sony WF-XB700 EXTRA BASS True Wireless Earbuds Headset/Headphones with Mic for Phone Call Bluet… $78.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sony WF-1000XM3 Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds – $178.00

Digital noise canceling: Industry-leading ANC lends a personalized, virtually soundproof experience. Phone call: A built-in mic enables you to take hands-free calls

24bit Audio signal processing delivers dramatically improved sound quality

Battery life up to 24 hours with carrying case (with 10min quick charge for 90 minutes of play time)

Easy and clear hands free calling; Leave your phone where it is, just speak with a double tap to the earbud

Sony WF-1000XM3 Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds Headset/Headphones with… $178.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle – $119.97

The thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet—with a flush-front design and 300 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper even in bright sunlight.

Now waterproof, so you’re free to read and relax at the beach, by the pool, or in the bath.

Enjoy twice the storage with 8 GB. Or choose 32 GB to hold more magazines, comics, and audiobooks.

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle including Kindle Paperwhite - Wifi, Ad-Supported, Amazon Le… $119.97 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Anova Culinary | Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro – $199.00

Perfect results every time: never over or undercook your food again. The Anova precision cooker sous vide (pronounced “sue-veed”) circulates water at the exact temperature required for perfectly cooked meals, no matter what’s on your menu. Use the Anova app to access thousands of free recipes and monitor your cook from anywhere via your smartphone

What to cook: sous vide cooking is the perfect level of doneness for nearly any food of your choosing. Chicken, fish, vegetables, eggs, beef, lamb, pork and more are all ideal candidates for sous vide circulation. The ability to lock in flavor and moisture during the cooking process results in texture and taste that is second to none

Our most powerful sous vide: powerful and durable enough to meet the demands of a restaurant kitchen, yet compact enough for the home chef, The Anova precision cooker Pro is the most substantial sous vide Circulator in our lineup. The Pro is able to heat up to 100L of water when in a covered container, and run for a minimum of 10, 000 hours straight without shutting down. Constructed with stainless steel, the Anova Pro is drop tested and IPX-7 rated; drop the device on the floor or dunk it underwater, and you can keep on cooking No problem

Anova Culinary | Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro (WiFi) | 1200 Watts | All Metal | Anova App Inc… $199.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Anova Culinary | Sous Vide Precision Cooker – $139.00

PERFECT RESULTS EVERY TIME: Never over or undercook your food again. The Anova Precision Cooker sous vide (pronounced “sue-veed”) circulates water at the exact temperature required for perfectly cooked meals, no matter what’s on your menu. Use the Anova App to access thousands of free recipes and monitor your cook from anywhere via your smartphone.

WHAT TO COOK: Sous vide cooking guarantees the perfect level of doneness for nearly any food of your choosing. Chicken, fish, vegetables, eggs, beef, lamb, pork and more are all ideal candidates for sous vide circulation. The ability to lock in flavor and moisture during the cooking process results in texture and taste that is second to none. Temperature Accuracy is +/- 0.1˚C (0.2˚F)

NEW AND IMPROVED: Now with more power, faster heat-up times, and improved WiFi connection all in a smaller and more durable body, the Anova Precision Cooker is the perfect option for any home chef. It easily attaches to any stockpot or container with a fully adjustable clamp, and is water-resistant for when accidents happen in the kitchen.

Anova Culinary AN500-US00 Sous Vide Precision Cooker (WiFi), 1000 Watts | Anova App Included, B… $129.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.