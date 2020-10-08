Potential Salmonella contamination in cantaloupe has led to a recall bulletin by grocery store chain Meijer.

The company is recalling whole cantaloupe and several other products containing cantaloupe after investigators discovered possible Salmonella contamination.

Several states are affected by the recall.

With the coronavirus pandemic still raging across the globe, most of us are just trying to make things work without having to leave the house too much. Unfortunately, our brave trips to the grocery store have been tainted by frequent product recalls and warnings over the past several months, and now there’s another one we have to worry about.

You’ve no doubt already heard about the risks posed by Salmonella-tainted peaches, onions, and other fruits, but now it seems that cantaloupe is also a fruit to be feared. In a new recall bulletin posted by the Food & Drug Administration, grocery chain Meijer announces the recall of multiple products containing cantaloupe after the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development found Salmonella in samples of the fruit.

As the recall bulletin notes, the fruit was sold between September 26th and October 5th of this year and was distributed to the states of Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, and Wisconsin.

The cantaloupe was sold both in whole form under the brand name Kandy Brand from Eagle Produce, but whole, uncut cantaloupe bought from Meijer stores between those dates without a sticker to identify them should still be considered part of the recall.

As for the other products included in the recall, the bulletin provides a full list:

9450 – Gas Station Mixed Melon Chunk Cup

9505 – Gas Station Mixed Fruit Cup

9644 – Gas Station Cantaloupe 6 oz

21921000000 – Fruit Frenzy Bowl 40 oz

21921400000 – Fruit Tray

21924800000 – Fruit Tray with Dip

21932300000 – Cantaloupe Chunks Large PLU 4960

21933400000 – Mixed Melon Chunks Large Bowl

21933700000 – Mixed Melon Chunks Small Bowl

21960100000 – Fruit Frenzy 16 oz Bowl PLU

21971100000 – Strawberry/Pineapple Cup 6 oz

21971200000 – Mixed Fruit Cup 6 oz

21971700000 – Berry Explosion Cup 6 oz

21971800000 – Mixed Melon Chunk Cup 6 oz

21984400000 – Mixed Melon Cup

22012400000 – Mixed Fruit Cup

22019600000 – Cantaloupe Chunks Small Bowl

22020000000 – Fruit Frenzy 32 oz Bowl PLU 1

22021900000 – Cantaloupe and Honeydew Slices

22022000000 – Mixed Melon Slices

22045000000 – Fruit Palooza

22045200000 – Melons & Berries

22045300000 – Triple Treat & Melon

22061600000 – Cantaloupe Chunks Large Kosher

22061700000 – Cantaloupe Chunks Large Kosher

28873400000 – Fruit Salad

That’s a whole bunch of different fruit products that you’re going to have to throw out if you bought them at a Meijer store between the affected dates. The company notes that you can also return them to the store at which you purchased them and receive a full refund of the purchase price.

Salmonella infections are no joke. Even healthy individuals can experience seriously uncomfortable side effects ranging from fever and nausea to vomiting and bloody diarrhea. It’s bad news, so if you have some of the recalled products in your fridge, get rid of it one way or another as soon as possible.