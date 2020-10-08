If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

You better start thinking about holiday shopping before it’s too late.

Electronics are some of the hottest gifts each season, so you should get ready to purchase.

Amazon has holiday gift guides ready on its website already.

People may want to start shopping for the holidays earlier this year. Most will be doing shopping online, as not many people are heading out of their homes to go to large shopping areas. Trying to find deals online is usually kept for Black Friday, but there are plenty of places that are offering up bigger deals in earlier months. Just look at Amazon, as Prime Day was pushed back to next week, Oct. 13-14. This has people ready to spend next week.

But it’s not to early to think about your holiday shopping. While you may be planning on taking care of some of your gifts during Prime Day next week, there’s still plenty to cover. If you know you want to look at electronics for a certain someone on your list, you’re probably checking out the deals and prices. Whether you’re pre-ordering new PS5 games or searching for a new laptop, Amazon has put together a holiday gift guide for its electronics that is a one-stop shop for all of your needs.

There are many ways to shop in this gift guide, as it’s broken down easily to help you find what you’re looking for quickly. You can choose between audio and accessories, home office, computer and tablets, tech on the go, new and noteworthy, and content creation. You’ll also be able to search for gifts under $100, which you can probably use to shop for most of your recipients.

For the gamers in your life, there’s another entire section for gaming, where you can shop for all different kinds of consoles and their accessories. If you need headphones, you’re sure to find them in any of the 15 pages of the electronics gift guide. Sick of emptying your own vacuum? Robot vacuums are a part of the smart home section.

Home entertainment, computer accessories, gift wraps and cards, and personal care are all popular searches. If you’re looking to keep the holiday weight off (or know someone who is), the home fitness category is the right spot for that gift. Plus, you can always save some money by choosing a device from the Amazon Renewed section. Set your price range and shop more easily.

We at BGR Deals will be keeping you informed throughout the holiday season about gift guides. Remember to also check out the small business and handmade gift guides to boost the sales of local shops.

