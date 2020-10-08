If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Those are all crucial things you need to have on hand, but there’s a fifth thing you should also grab — especially while it’s down to the best price of 2020. It’s the iHealth No-Touch Infrared Forehead Thermometer, which so many people out there refer to as the “iPhone of thermometers.” It’s sleek and stylish like something Apple would make, but it’s also wonderfully easy to use and accurate. Also like something Apple would make. This awesome no-touch forehead thermometer retails for $60, but it’s down to just $25.89 if you hurry. This is the first time in 2020 that it’s dropped below the $30 mark, so the last thing you want to do is miss out!

You can stay away from the person and just need it to hover near their forehead for a reading. The no-touch technology is specifically helpful during a time like this. The three ultra-sensitive sensors will have your reading in no time. This even comes with batteries, so you’ll be able to use it as soon as you get it.

While you’re likely spending a lot of money on cleaners, wipes, masks, and other items to help you stay healthy during the pandemic, this will only be a one-time cost that’s under $30. As we stated, this is the first time this is under $30, so you better act quickly.

Don’t just take our word for it. Here is the information from the Amazon product page:

iHealth No-Touch Infrared Forehead Thermometer – $25.89

Image source: iHealth/Amazon

[ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY FOR SUPERIOR PERFORMANCE] iHealth No-Touch thermometer is backed by rigorous testing. The latest smart chip utilizes an optimized algorithm to ensure the 3 ultra-sensitive sensors precisely measure your temperature to hygienically deliver accurate results—faster, safer, and more reliably. SHIPS FROM USA

[TRI-POINT ACCURACY] An ultra-sensitive infrared sensor collects more than 100 data points per second while a distance and an environmental sensor combine to account for other variables, ensuring you get maximum accuracy every time you take a temperature.

[SIMPLE AND SILENT] An innovative design, intuitive single-button control, and quiet vibration alerts make the infrared thermometer ideal for quickly taking the temperatures of the elderly, adults, children, and babies—whether they are sleeping or awake.

[XL LED DISPLAY] See temperature readings at a glance on the extra-large LED screen. Readings are displayed in bright, non-disturbing white light to make them easy to see even in total darkness.

What You Get: 1x 510K cleared thermometer PT3, 2x AAA batteries, 1x Instruction manual, 1x Quick User Guide, our worry-free 12-month warranty, and friendly USA-based customer service.

