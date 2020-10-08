If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are so many killer deals available right now at Amazon with Prime Day now less than one week away.

The bad news, however, is that many of the best deals on Amazon keep selling out.

Some of the hottest deals we’ve covered that have sold out in recent weeks are now finally back in stock, including FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks and Apple’s AirPods Pro for $219.

Online retailers are having so much trouble keeping hot products in stock right now, as people continue to steer clear of brick and mortar stores while the coronavirus pandemic rages on. The convenience is wonderful and you can often save money compared to shopping at local stores, but it’s a blessing and a curse. Since everyone is shopping online much more than they normally would, the most popular products out there keep selling out.

This is especially true over at Amazon, where sellouts are so common for best-selling products because everyone is swarming the site. The good news is that some of the most popular products on Amazon that keep selling out are back in stock right now. We dug through them and rounded up five different types of wildly popular products that have been selling out constantly over the past couple of weeks. They’re all back in stock right now, but you’ll definitely want to hurry because any or all of these must-have items could sell out again at any time.

N95 and KN95 face masks

As awful as it is to admit, we all know that the coronavirus pandemic definitely isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. In fact, many experts believe the best-case scenario is that things will continue on as they are now until sometime in late 2021 at the soonest. The good news is that people adapt quickly and protecting yourself from the virus that causes COVID-19 really isn’t that complicated. The most important thing you need is a face mask, and you need an N95 or a KN95 for higher-risk situations like being indoors around other people or riding on public transportation. The problem, of course, is that many of the best options keep selling out.

Head over to Amazon right now and you’ll find that the hottest options out there all happen to be back in stock right now. Powecom KN95 face masks are at the top of the list because they’re the only KN95s on Amazon that are FDA-authorized and tested by NIOSH. They were found to filter up to 99.2% of small airborne particles, which is better performance than most N95 masks! 10-packs also happen to be on sale right now for $26.25 instead of $45, which means you’re getting masks that work better than almost every 3M N95 mask out there for just $2.63 each!

Powecom KN95 Face Mask Reusable, Disposable Masks on FDA EUA List, Protection for Dust Pollen,… $26.05 ($2.61 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Where actual NIOSH N95 masks are concerned, you have plenty of choices on that front, which is very rare. Hurry and you can find N95 masks from 3M, Honeywell, and more in stock at Amazon, but they will sell out soon. Make sure you scroll through at least three or four pages to see all of the options that are in stock today.

N95 Face Masks from 3M, Moldex, Honeywell, Harley Brand, and more $14.07 - $145.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Also of note, Amazon’s best-selling 3-ply face masks are back in stock right now within $0.02 of the lowest price ever, and they’re great for lower-risk situations like being outdoors and grocery shopping.

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) $12.37 ($0.25 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Purell hand sanitizer and wipes

Purell hand sanitizer is still impossible to find in grocery stores, but Amazon has a few different listings in stock right now. What’s more, prices have come down quite a bit lately. Highlights include 12-packs of 12oz Purell pump bottles and 12-packs of large 20oz Purell pump bottles sold directly by Amazon and the lowest price on the internet, 36-packs of 1oz Purel travel bottles for only $35.64, and an extremely rare opportunity to get actual Purell alcohol wipes that are impossible to find anywhere else.

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer, Refreshing Gel, 12 fl oz Sanitizer Table Top Pump Bottle (Case… $69.20 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer, Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 20 fl oz Sanitizer Table Top Pump… $112.90 ($9.41 / 20oz bottle) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 1 fl oz Flip-Cap Bottle with Displa… $35.64 for 36 bottles Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Premoistened Sanitizing Hand Wipes, Towelettes Individually Wrapped, 100/box $42.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods

If you’re annoyed that Apple’s wildly popular AirPods true wireless earbuds keep selling out at Amazon, we have some great news. Not only are AirPods Pro, AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, and entry-level AirPods all back in stock right now, they’re all on sale at the lowest prices of 2020 — plus you can get AirPods Pro for $219!

Apple AirPods Pro $219.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case $159.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) $129.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roku streaming media players

Roku still makes the most popular streaming media players in the world, and you can’t go wrong with any of them… if you can find one in stock on Amazon. As it stands right now, however, all of the company’s most popular models are in stock including the $29 Roku Express and the newly discounted Roku Streaming Stick+. Then there’s the Roku Premiere, which is the most affordable 4K Roku playerat just $39, and the Roku Express HD only costs $29, which is crazy!

Roku Streaming Stick+ | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Device with Long-range Wireless and Voice Remote wi… $49.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roku Premiere | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Media Player, Simple Remote and Premium HDMI Cable $39.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roku Express HD Streaming Media Player $29.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roomba robot vacuums

iRobot’s best-selling Roomba models seem to always be out of stick these days, but the two top-sellers among our readers are both back on Amazon right now. The Roomba i7+ robot vacuum is the greatest model ever since it empties itself after it cleans, and it’s on sale today with a huge $201 discount. If you want plenty of power but you don’t want to spend quite that much money, the the Roomba 891 is $70 off right now.

iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal-Empties Itself, Wi-Fi Connec… $799.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iRobot Roomba 891 Robot Vacuum- Wi-Fi Connected, Works with Alexa, Ideal for Pet Hair, Carpets,… $379.50 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.