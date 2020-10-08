If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Early Prime Day deals are the stars of the show in Thursday’s roundup of the best daily deals on the web, and none are more impressive than an Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini Cam bundle or an Echo Show 5 and TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug bundle for just $49.99. That’s up to a $125 value! Other top daily deals that are good enough to make today’s list include TP-Link Kasa smart plugs at the lowest price of all time, $30 off Apple AirPods Pro or Sony true wireless earbuds starting at just $78, FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks that NIOSH says work even better than most 3M N95 masks for only $2.61 each, Amazon’s best-selling 3-ply masks for $0.25 apiece, Purell 12oz pump bottles and Purell alcohol wipes at the lowest prices on the internet, Clorox wipes at slightly less inflated prices, $201 off the crazy Roomba i7+ robot vacuum that empties itself after it cleans, $50 off the high-end Instant Pot Max with nine cooking modes including sous vide, Amazon’s Blink Mini smart home security camera for only $24.99, the lowest price of 2020 on the “iPhone of forehead thermometers,” $70 off the Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle, up to $200 off industry-leading Anova sous vide cookers, and more. Check out all of today’s top deals down below.

Powecom KN95 Face Mask Reusable, Disposable Masks on FDA EUA List, Protection for Dust Pollen,… $26.05 ($2.61 / mask) Available from Amazon

Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link, Smart Home WiFi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home&IFTTT,No… $26.99 ($6.75 each) Available from Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro $219.00 Available from Amazon

Echo Show 5 Charcoal with Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera, 1080 HD with Motion Detectio… $49.99 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) $12.37 ($0.25 / mask) Available from Amazon

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer, Refreshing Gel, 12 fl oz Sanitizer Table Top Pump Bottle (Case… $69.20 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon

Premoistened Sanitizing Hand Wipes, Towelettes Individually Wrapped, 100/box $42.00 Available from Amazon

Clorox wipes Clorox Fresh Scent Disinfecting Wipes, 75 Count 2-Pack $37.73 Available from Amazon

iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal-Empties Itself, Wi-Fi Connec… $799.00 Available from Amazon

Instant Pot Max Pressure Cooker 9 in 1, Best for Canning with 15PSI and Sterilizer, 6 Qt $149.99 Available from Amazon

Echo Show 5 -- Smart display with Alexa – stay connected with video calling - Charcoal $44.99 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

Echo Show 5 (Charcoal) Bundle with TP-Link simple set up smart plug $49.99 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

Blink Mini – Compact indoor plug-in smart security camera, 1080 HD video, motion detection, n… $24.99 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

Sony WF-XB700 EXTRA BASS True Wireless Earbuds Headset/Headphones with Mic for Phone Call Bluet… $78.00 Available from Amazon

Sony WF-1000XM3 Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds Headset/Headphones with… $178.00 Available from Amazon

iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, Infrared Adult Thermometer for Adults and Kids,Digital I… $25.89 Available from Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle including Kindle Paperwhite - Wifi, Ad-Supported, Amazon Le… $119.97 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

Anova Culinary | Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro (WiFi) | 1200 Watts | All Metal | Anova App Inc… $199.00 Available from Amazon

Anova Culinary AN500-US00 Sous Vide Precision Cooker (WiFi), 1000 Watts | Anova App Included, B… $129.00 Available from Amazon

