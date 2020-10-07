If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Did we miss something? Is today Prime Day? We could swear that Prime Day 2020 doesn’t officially begin until next week on Tuesday, October 13th, and yet we just discovered a fantastic sale on Amazon that drops one of our readers’ favorite smartphone accessories of all time down to its lowest price ever!

That’s right, the Depstech WF010 Wireless Borescope Camera that retails for a very reasonable $36 is on sale right now for just $28.79, matching this model’s all-time low price. What is a wireless borescope camera, you ask? For those unfamiliar with these awesome gadgets, it’s a semi-rigid snake camera that you can feed into just about any tight space you can imagine. The WF010 wirelessly beams video back to your iPhone or Android, and you can even record video or capture still photos while you’re at it. What’s more, it comes with wonderfully useful attachments like a hook to fish out jewelry or keys in tights spaces, and a mirror to see around corners. Tens of thousands of BGR Deals readers have bought this awesome model, and today is your chance to get one at the lowest price ever.

If you love the concept but you’d rather have an all-in-one solution rather than have to connect to your smartphone every time you use it, we’ve got you covered on that front too. The Depstech DPNKJ Borescope Camera is similar to the aforementioned WF010 model, but it doesn’t need a connection to any other device. Instead, there’s a nice big 4.5-inch IPS display built right in! This model is a bit pricier at $58, but once you clip the 20% coupon on Amazon’s product page you can snag one for just $46.39.

