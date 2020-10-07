The PS5 design only offers a single color option, and there’s no telling whether Sony will allow buyers to customize their consoles in any way down the road.

Some said earlier this year that the PS5 might feature user-replaceable panels, a feature Sony never confirmed.

A new PS5 concept design highlights the new console’s customization possibilities, delivering one of the best possible custom PS5 options.

Many people criticized the Xbox Series X boxy design the minute Microsoft unveiled it. The Series X is boring and unimaginative, with the console resembling a traditional PC. The bolder PS5 design was revealed several months later, but Sony received its own share of mockery and memes. Some people didn’t like the curvier lines, the size, and/or the color palette of the new console. Since then, we have heard that the PS5 might feature a user-customizable design. Based on what Sony execs said of the design, we’ve come to think that the white plastic panel placed on the sides of the console might be user-replaceable. This would allow anyone to customize their gaming rig however they see fit, provided there’s a manufacturer of PS5 panels. Sony has not yet addressed the matter, so it’s all just speculation. And it’s unclear when the first PS5 bundles will come with a custom console design. While we wait, we have another gorgeous PS5 concept for you to check out, offering us a taste of what Sony might do with the PS5 down the line.

Giuseppe Spinelli, the designer who partnered with Dutch blog LetsGoDigital on PS5 concept designs in the past, has created the following custom PS5.

Spinelli offered PS5 concepts before the PS5 design was official. But now that we know what the new PlayStation will look like, the designer used Sony design to give the console an amazing look.

Unsurprisingly, Spinelli’s custom PS5 design is based on Sony’s best-selling Marvel’s Spider-Man game. It’s one of the best PlayStation games so far, one that will be playable on the PS5 as well, complete with the new Miles Morales storyline that’s now available for preorder.

It’s not just the PS5 that got a makeover in Spinelli’s renders. This Spider-Man PS5 version would also ship with a matching DualSense controller. Both devices would come in black with spiderwebs, spiders, and red accents. The console’s lights would also get a matching red hue, instead of the blue that we see in the default PS5 design.

However, we’re only looking at concept renders that are not based on any inside information or rumors. As it is right now, the PS5 comes in white only, and Sony is yet to announce any customization options or additional colors for future PS5 stock. The console remains sold out everywhere, and there’s no telling when more stock would be available for preorder.

Spinelli’s full video follows below.