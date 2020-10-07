If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are still no deals anywhere close to being as popular with BGR Deals readers as 42% off FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks that NIOSH says work even better than most 3M N95 masks.

Rare discounts on Purell hand sanitizer and Purell alcohol wipes are also super popular, especially since they’re still so hard to find in stores.

All those killer deals that are available to anyone, but Amazon also has a special “Just for Prime” page packed with deep discounts only Prime members can score.

It’s pretty much like Prime Day 2020 deals got here a week early!



Discounted Powecom KN95 face masks are flying off Amazon’s virtual store shelves right now. They’re the only FDA-authorized KN95 masks on Amazon and they’re back in stock after having sold out recently. NIOSH tested them and found that these masks filter up to 99.2% of small airborne particles, which is even better performance than almost every 3M N95 mask on the market. You really should stock up on these Powecom masks while they’re on sale for $26.05 per 10-pack instead of $45 — that’s just $2.61 per mask for better protection that you’d get from a NIOSH N95!

There are of course other pandemic essentials that been huge sellers as well this week, like Amazon’s most popular 3-ply face masks for 25¢ a pop, COVAFLU KN95 face masks, Purell hand sanitizer sold directly by Amazon at the lowest price on the entire internet, and Purell alcohol wipes that are impossible to find anywhere else. But although COVID-19 essentials are still at the top of most people’s lists right now, deals on nonessentials have been picking up a lot of traction again lately.

Most of the deals we cover like the ones above are obviously available for anyone to take advantage of. But you might not realize that there are some deals that are only available to a select group of people: Amazon Prime subscribers. Most people think of other benefits when they think about Amazon Prime, like fast shipping, Amazon Prime Video streaming, and so on. But Prime-exclusive deals are a fantastic added perk that not enough people are aware of. And if you’re not aware of Amazon’s Prime-only deals, you obviously can’t take advantage of them.

Bookmark this page on Amazon right now before you forget: Just for Prime. It’s full of exclusive deals available only to Amazon Prime subscribers, and it’s updated constantly. There are dozens of great deals available this week and we’ve picked out 10 in particular that you should take a look at if you’re a Prime member. Check them all out down below, including the $90 Echo Show 5 for an all-time low price of $44.99, best-selling TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs for just $6.75 each, and TP-Link’s Kasa Dome Camera for just $44.99.

Echo Show 5 — Smart display with Alexa

Alexa can show you more – Compact 5.5” smart display ready to help manage your day, entertain at a glance, and connect you to friends and family.

Made to fit your life – Cook along to step-by-step recipes. Easily update to-do lists and calendars. Glance at weather and traffic on your way out.

Big entertainment – Ask Alexa to show you movie trailers, TV shows, movies, or the news. Or listen to radio stations, podcasts, and audiobooks.

Control your smart home – Voice control compatible devices or manage them on the easy-to-use display. Ask Alexa to show you security cameras, control lights, and adjust thermostats.

Echo Show 5 -- Smart display with Alexa – stay connected with video calling - Charcoal $44.99 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link (4-pack)

Voice control: Kasa smart plugs that work with Alexa and Google Home Assistant. Enjoy the hands-free convenience of controlling any home electronic appliances with your voice via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant

Smart Outlet Control from anywhere: Turn electronics on and off your smart home devices from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa app, whether you are at home, in the office or on vacation

Scheduling: Use timer or countdown schedules to set your wifi smart plug to automatically turn on and off any home electronic appliances such as lamps, fan, humidifier, Christmas lights etc

Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link, Smart Home WiFi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home&IFTTT,No… $26.99 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

TP-Link Kasa Smart LED Strip Lights

Millions of colors: Your 80″ light strip features millions of colors for combinations built to suit every mood, making your home the ultimate entertainment destination.

Animated lighting effects – Kasa’s light strip features advanced animated lighting effects, with a dozen of effects to choose from, for a unique lighting experience.

Adjustable length – Add additional Kasa light strip extensions easily with a strong and secure 4-pronged connector to increase the length up to 33 feet or cut the strip along markers to fit into smaller areas.

TP-Link Kasa Smart LED Strip Lights Multicolor WiFi Light Strip, Works with Alexa& Google Home,… $59.99 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

Kasa Dome Indoor Security Camera by TP-Link

Crystal clear video – sharp and clear 1080P full-HD provides high-quality video right in the palm of your hand

Pan and tilt – The Kasha spot pan tilt indoor security Camera is perfect for wide-open living spaces and can rotate to cover multiple points in your room. With 360° rotational and 118° vertical views, The pan-tilt camera can monitor Every angle of any room

Motion tracking – when motion is detected, the Kasha Spot pan-tilt will continue tracking the activity until it has stopped even if is out of the camera’s normal view. If your four-legged friend walks into your camera’s view, the pan-tilt camera will track their motion until they’ve found a spot to settle down in

Kasa Dome Indoor Security Camera by TP-Link, 1080p HD Smart Home Pan/Tilt Camera with Night Vis… $44.99 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

Ecovacs DEEBOT N79S Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

Ready for any mess: Equipped with two side brushes and a main brush, DEEBOT will sweep, lift, and vacuum to clean an entire floor (Auto mode), a small area (Spot mode), or the edge of your floor (Edge mode)

Voice & app controls: Alexa & Google Assistant voice commands. Ecovacs Smart App comes w/ 5+ advanced features including direct control, scheduling, status updates, cleaning modes, accessories status, etc.

Max mode power: Increase suction power by up to 2X for particularly troublesome messes

Ecovacs DEEBOT N79S Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Max Power Suction, Upto 110 Min Runtime, Hard F… $199.99 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

SUMITU Bed Pillows for Sleeping (2 pack)

Cover: 100% Egyptian Cotton

NEVER GOES FLAT: No-shift construction and Germany imported fiber filling offer great support for head and neck so it can keep your head will never sink right down to the mattress, waking up with no more neck pain and headaches.

GET A GOOD NIGHT: SUMITU gel pillows are made from allergy-proof fabric and stuffed with hypoallergenic fiber fill which offers complete barrier protection against dust, pollen, pet dander, and other household allergens. They are the perfect choice for those suffering from asthma, allergies, and other respiratory issues.

MACHINE WASHABLE & NO AGGLOMERATION: Our bed pillows are machine washable at 30°C, fade-resistant, and stain-resistant, so you’ll never have to worry! The pillows for sleeping will always feel and look like new, no clumping!

SUMITU Bed Pillows for Sleeping 2 Pack Queen Size 20 x 30 Inches, Hypoallergenic Pillow for Sid… $26.99 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

Ralthy Blackhead Remover Vacuum

❆【Upgrade Hot Sense Care Technology】: The latest generation of Ralthy blackhead remover has the capability of stronger suction and repair of damaged skin. Four patterns-Hot compress function to open pores, better promote the blackhead meter to clear pores and dirt, clean and thorough. And be sure to spread the hot towel on your face first to soften blackheads. Simultaneously hot massage can give you firm and delicate skin.

❆【5 Intensity Levels Of Suction Powers】: Ralthy blackhead remover vacuum provides 4 modes and 5 different suction heads, which ensures that the pore cleaner is suitable for all skin types. Choose different professional suction heads to adapt to different types of skin. Suction power, working mode, and battery status display on the LED screen, allows you to easily use it without any possible danger.

Blackhead Remover Vacuum - Ralthy Electric Blackhead Removal Tools Pore Cleaner Extractor Fast… $14.55 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

TENKER EMS TENS Unit with 8 Electrode Pads

Multi Preprogrammed Massage Modes: 16 modes created by professionals, using body simulation technology, bionic technology, bio-electric technology, and intelligent microcomputer control technology to penetrate muscle groups deeper than and more effectively.

Adjustable Timer & Intensity: The timer allows you to set a time of between 10-60 minutes, with the default set to 20 minutes. Twenty levels of adjustable intensity mean you’ll easily find one that suits your needs.

Dual Output Design for Multi-person Use: Simultaneous dual output design allows use by two persons or for use in two different body areas. Use “+” and “-” buttons to increase/decrease the intensity of the selected mode. Designed with a double set of leads and sockets, you can use 4 pads at a single time (e.g. 4 medium-sized pads). Note: It is better to use the same size pads on one lead because different size pads output different strengths.

TENKER EMS TENS Unit with 8 Electrode Pads, Rechargeable Muscle Stimulator Pain Reliever for Mu… $18.35 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

Starbucks Decaf K-Cup Coffee Pods (96 pods)

FLAVOR AND ROAST: Starbucks Decaf Pike Place Roast is a medium-roasted, decaffeinated blend of coffees with balanced flavors and subtle notes of cocoa and toasted nuts, balancing the smooth mouthfeel

PACKAGING CHANGE: We are changing our packaging to make our K-Cup pods recyclable as part of our commitment to sustainable practices. You may receive either package for a limited time

FOR KEURIG BREWERS: Starbucks K-Cup pods are designed for use with the Keurig Single Cup Brewing System

Starbucks Decaf K-Cup Coffee Pods — Pike Place Roast for Keurig Brewers — 4 boxes (96 pods… $65.22 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

Akface Air Compressor Tire Inflator

[FAST INFLATING SPEED & HIGH-QUALITY MATERIALS ]- Akface digital tire inflator provides a fast inflate to your standard car tires. Made of durable ABS plastic and stainless steel allow you to use the digital tire pump for a long time.

[EASY TO OPERATE & AUTO SHUT OFF] – Akface electric car tire inflator air pump is very easy to use. flip the switch and the air compressor pump will do all the work for you. When the tire air pump reaches the desired pressure, it will automatically shut off. Don’t worry about over-inflating or low tire pressure anymore.

[LCD DIGITAL DISPLAY& LED LIGHTING]–This tire inflator Portable air compressor is equipped with a bright and high precision LCD display to help you calculate the required values PSI, BAR, KPA, KG/CM². With mini design and lightweight.

Akface Air Compressor Tire Inflator DC 12V Portable Pump with LED Light and LCD Digital Display… $26.09 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

