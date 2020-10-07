If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

This is going to come as a shock to anyone who has been on the lookout for Nintendo’s best-selling video game system, but Nintendo Switch consoles are actually back in stock right now at Amazon for $299.99.

The Switch is sold out almost everywhere and third-party sellers on Amazon have been gouging prices since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Also of note, there are plenty of Nintendo Switch game digital download codes available, and the Ring Fit Adventure is back in stock as well.

It finally happened, boys and girls: Nintendo Switch consoles sold directly by Amazon are back in stock for the first time in months! In fact, there are actually two different listings available right now, the Nintendo Switch with Blue and Red Joy-Cons and the special Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition console!

Why does it matter that they’re sold directly by Amazon instead of a third-party seller? The answer is upsetting but simple. Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Nintendo Switch consoles have been very difficult to find in stock anywhere. Shady third-party sellers on Amazon have been taking advantage of the situation by price-gouging consoles and charging astronomical prices. At one point, these disgusting Amazon sellers were charging as much as $500 or $600 for a simple Nintendo Switch console. It’s despicable, but unfortunately it also doesn’t come as much of a surprise.

Nintendo Switch consoles sold directly by Amazon are obviously not price-gouged. If Amazon is going to sell Purell hand sanitizer at the lowest prices on the internet in the middle of a pandemic, you can be sure it’s not going to gouge Switch consoles.

It’s worth noting that there’s no telling if or when another opportunity like this will arise. Shipping estimates are already slipping for the Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con and there’s a good chance it’ll sell out soon. Incredibly, the Animal Crossing Edition Switch was still in stock with free one-day Prime shipping at the time of this writing.

The insanely popular Animal Crossing has taken over 2020 as so many people have had more time to play during quarantine. Being able to play wherever you are, even if it’s just around the house, led Animal Crossing to be the most popular game this year. Setting out and establishing your own villages is a blast. If that game was your favorite this year, or you want to see what all the fuss is about, this console is right for you.

Also of note, you can and should load up on Nintendo Switch games whether or not you already own a console. There are even a bunch of top titles that are discounted right now at Amazon. First, check out all of the Nintendo Switch game digital downloads that are available so you can start playing immediately:

You can choose from the super exciting Super Mario 3D All-Stars, which has Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy, all in one game! Animal Crossings: New Horizon and Super Smash Bros: Ultimate are also available. And who could forget The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild?

If you don’t mind waiting for them to be delivered, there are also plenty of Nintendo Switch game carts in stock:

And of course, don’t forget about the awesome new Nintendo Switch Ring Fit Adventure!

Last but not least, you can still grab a Nintendo Switch Lite console once the regular consoles inevitably sell out:

