Netflix has had dozens of original series on its streaming service over the years, but only 10 of them have aired more than four seasons as of October 2020.

Of the 10 Netflix shows that have made it past three seasons, two of them were among the first that Netflix ever produced: House of Cards and Orange Is the New Black.

Netflix canceled GLOW this week despite having announced that there would be a fourth season.

On Monday, Netflix canceled GLOW, reversing its earlier decision to pick up the dramedy for a fourth season.

“We’ve made the difficult decision not to do a fourth season of GLOW due to COVID, which makes shooting this physically intimate show with its large ensemble cast especially challenging,” Netflix explained in a statement. This is a fairly reasonable explanation from the studio. After all, GLOW is about the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, and often requires the actors to be in close proximity. Nevertheless, fans were upset, and made that abundantly clear on social media, especially considering that production on the fourth and final season had already begun.

GLOW was an incredible show, and I am disappointed that it’s gone, but it also got me thinking about just how many shows Netflix has canceled in recent years — even shows that seemed to be garnering critical acclaim and plenty of viewers. That resulted in me finding this interesting Reddit post about Netflix shows that made it past a third season, and with as many shows as Netflix has produced, I was shocked at the number.

Here’s every Netflix original series that has aired its fourth season on the streaming service as of October 2020:

Orange Is the New Black | 7 Seasons

Orange Is the New Black is the outrageous and critically-acclaimed series from Emmy Award-winner Jenji Kohan about a diverse group of inmates serving time in a women’s prison.

BoJack Horseman | 6 Seasons

Meet the most beloved sitcom horse of the ’90s … 20 years later. Set in an L.A. where humans and anthropomorphic animal-people coexist, BoJack Horseman is about one man (well, horse-man) who peaked too early and must figure out what to do next. Starring Will Arnett, Amy Sedaris, Alison Brie, and Aaron Paul.

Grace and Frankie | 6 Seasons

In Grace and Frankie, Jane Fonda (“Grace”) and Lily Tomlin (“Frankie”) star as two women whose lives are suddenly turned upside down when their husbands reveal they are gay and leave them for each other. Both sparring partners and partners-in-crime, they form an unlikely bond to face an uncertain future together and discover a new definition of “family,” with laughter, tears and plenty of mood enhancers along the way.

House of Cards | 6 Seasons

Set in present-day Washington, D.C., House of Cards is the story of Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey), a Democrat from South Carolina’s 5th congressional district and the House Majority Whip who, after getting passed over for appointment to Secretary of State, decides to exact his revenge on those who betrayed him. The series also stars Robin Wright, Kate Mara, and Corey Stoll in lead roles.

Fuller House | 5 Seasons

In Fuller House, life can take you in unexpected directions and also into familiar territory when D.J. Tanner-Fuller finds herself living in her childhood home with younger sister and aspiring musician Stephanie Tanner and DJ’s lifelong best friend/fellow single mother Kimmy Gibbler.

13 Reasons Why | 4 Seasons

Based on the best-selling books by Jay Asher, the Netflix Original Series 13 Reasons Why follows Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette) as he returns home from school to find a mysterious box with his name on it lying on his porch. Inside he discovers cassette tapes recorded by Hannah Baker—his classmate and crush—who tragically committed suicide two weeks earlier. On tape, Hannah explains that there are thirteen reasons why she decided to end her life. Will Clay be one of them?

F is for Family | 4 Seasons

From comedian Bill Burr and Emmy award-winner Michael Price, F is for Family transports viewers back to the 1970s, a time when political correctness, helicopter parenting and indoor smoking bans weren’t part of anyone’s vocabulary, let alone the norm. Featuring the voices of Burr, Laura Dern, Justin Long, Sam Rockwell and more.

Greenhouse Academy | 4 Seasons

Greenhouse Academy is a live action, suspenseful drama series set in an elite boarding school in Southern California called “The Greenhouse.” Students are divided into two rival houses that must join forces to conquer challenges when an evil plot is uncovered.

The Ranch | 4 Seasons

Set in the present day on a Colorado ranch, THE RANCH stars Ashton Kutcher as Colt, a failed semi-pro football player who returns home to run the family ranching business with his older brother Jameson “Rooster” (Danny Masterson) and father Beau (Sam Elliott), whom he hasn’t seen in 15 years. Debra Winger stars as Colt’s and Rooster’s mother, Maggie, who runs the local town bar.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt | 4 Seasons

From “30 Rock” executive producers, Tina Fey and Robert Carlock comes this hilarious new comedy series starring Ellie Kemper (“The Office,” “Bridesmaids”) as a woman who is rescued from a doomsday cult and starts life over as a nanny for an Upper East Side socialite (Jane Krakowski from “30 Rock”) in New York City. Armed with just a backpack, light-up sneakers and a couple way-past-due library books, she takes on a world she didn’t think even existed anymore.

There are more shows that will have a fourth season in due time, including The Crown and Ozark, but for now, these are the only series that have officially made it past their third seasons on Netflix.