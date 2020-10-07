If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We at BGR Deals are highlighting deals that are available now before Prime Day 2020 begins.

Take the audio and video files you have and play them wherever you want with an HDMI Media Player from MYPIN.

It’s that time of year to check out the best deals for shopping. Prime Day 2020 is less than a week away and Amazon is already blowing out some fantastic devices, apparel, electronics, kitchen items, and more to prepare you for its biggest sale so far this year. Black Friday is also on the horizon, so there’s so many chances in the upcoming months to get what you want.

You can find great deals the week leading up to Prime Day and our job is to tell you which ones are worth a look. One of the best deals currently on Amazon is this 20% off coupon for the MYPIN HDMI Media Player.

HDMI Media Player, Black Mini 1080p Full-HD Ultra HDMI Digital Media Player for -MKV/RM- HDD US… $28.80 w/coupon Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

You’ll be able to carry this wherever you need it, as it can fit in the palm of your hand. You can bring this to work for work presentations and cast your videos and audio files. The Full HD 1080p supports most video decoding formats. You can also use your USB drive or SD card to upload.

Normally, this would cost $36, but right now, there’s a 20% coupon, allowing you to nab this for under $30! It also comes with a remote that allows you to control it easier.

Here is the Amazon product page information:

MYPIN HDMI Media Player

【Mini Portable Media player】– Fits into the palm of your hand, It is a perfect travel partner for those short on space and sockets. Also compact and easy multifunction HD media player for office work and home entertainment

【1080P MP4 Player】– Full HD 1080p supports most video decoding formats: RM, RMVB, AVI, DIVX, MKV, MOV, HD MOV, MP4, M4V, PMP, AVC, FLV, VOB, MPG, DAT, MPEG, TS, TP, M2TS, WMV, (H.264,H.263,WMV9/VC-1,MPEG1/2/4),Not support VPR files

【HDMI or AV output 】– 1080p HDMI output for sending sharp and clear video and audio in pure digital format to HDTVs, as well as composite AV output for use with analog TVs. Analog AV cable is included. You can also connect an external speaker with AV output while using HDMI video output

【USB 2.0/3.0 Compability】– Drive external USB 2.0/3.0 storage devices such as USB flash(up to 128G) and hard drive(partition should be MBR, up to 2TB), you can also delete or copy files in the USB drive(FAT or FA32) directly, Also plays subtitle files as well as loop videos

【Multifunction】–Support repeat, zoom, FF, BF, Rotate functions Also comes with a handy remote to easily navigate the menu screen;Its compact and ultra portable design fits anywhere you want it to. Suitable for digital signage applications and home theatre

HDMI Media Player, Black Mini 1080p Full-HD Ultra HDMI Digital Media Player for -MKV/RM- HDD US… $28.80 w/coupon Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.