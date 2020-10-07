If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The advent of the robot vacuum was a game-changer. There’s really no question about it. All household chores are annoying so any solution that might eliminate one is obviously going to be welcomed with open arms. Such is the case with robot vacuums, which completely eliminate the need for regular vacuuming because they putter around on their own and suck up all the loose dirt, dust, and pet hair lurking around your home.

Now, the next major revolution in robot vacuum cleaner technology has arrived… and it’s glorious!

Robot vacuums are so great because they do all the work for you as far as vacuuming. After your robot vacuum runs, however, you need to empty out the dust bin yourself. If you forget for a day or two and your vacuum runs again, it could get clogged and just start blowing dirt and dust all over your home. That is, until you pick up a Shark IQ R101AE Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Self-Empty Base while renewed models are on sale with a massive $200 discount. In addition to being one of the most powerful robot vacuums out there and packing plenty of great features like Alexa support, this Shark robot vacuum actually empties itself into a special docking station every time it’s done cleaning!

The new model costs $600 and it’s on sale for $550 right now at Amazon, but you can pick up a renewed Shark IQ R101AE Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Self-Empty Base right now at Amazon for only $349.99. It’s guaranteed to look and function like new, otherwise you have 90 days to return it for a full refund, no questions asked.

Why wouldn’t you want to save some money in the long run? Either saving $50 on a new one or $250 on a renewed one makes all the sense in the world. Plus, bending over and emptying out the bag is a thing of the past. I know we’ve harped on it, but it really is the best feature about this, as nobody actually likes to do that portion of vacuuming.

Shark IQ R101AE with Self-Empty Base, Wi-Fi Connected, Home Mapping, Works with Alexa, Ideal fo… $349.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the key details from Shark’s product page on Amazon:

Shark IQ R101AE Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Self-Empty Base

Forget about vacuuming for up to a month with the bag less self-empty base. Holds up to 30 days of dirt and debris.

Unbeatable suction vs. any Shark robot vacuum for pick up for large and small debris, as well as pet hair on carpets and hard floors.

Self-cleaning brush roll removes pet hair and long hair from the brush roll as it cleans- no more hair wrap.

Schedule cleanings, target specific rooms or areas with the Shark Clean App or voice control with Alexa.

Total Home Mapping with room select maps your home and lets you choose which rooms to clean.

Methodically cleans each room row by row and then navigates to the next for superior home coverage.

The Shark IQ Robot automatically empties and recharges as needed, and then continues where it left off to complete the cleaning mission.

Designed for homes with pets, this automatic vacuum features an XL-capacity dust cup, a self-cleaning brush roll, and a high-efficiency filter to capture dust, dander, and pet allergens.

Dual spinning side brushes pull in debris from corners and edges.

Shark IQ R101AE with Self-Empty Base, Wi-Fi Connected, Home Mapping, Works with Alexa, Ideal fo… $349.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.