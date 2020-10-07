If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve got a truly spectacular roundup of daily deals for you to check out on Wednesday, and it begins with an extremely rare opportunity. That’s right, 3M N95 masks and even better 3M R95 masks are in stock right now at Amazon! For those unaware, R95 masks are just like N95 masks but they filter oil-based particles in addition to droplets and aerosols. This is the first time since the start of the pandemic that 3M R95 masks have been available from Amazon, and you can rest assured that they’re going to sell out very quickly. When they do, Harley N95 masks and Powecom KN95 masks are the best alternatives. The latter is the only FDA-authorized KN95 mask on Amazon and it was confirmed by NIOSH to filter up to 99.2% of small airborne particles — that’s even better performance than most 3M N95 masks!

Other top deals on Wednesday include discounted Purell hand sanitizer travel bottles that are on the verge of selling out, Purell alcohol wipes that are impossible to find anywhere else, Clorox wipes at slightly less inflated prices,$201 off the incredible Roomba i7+ robot vacuum that empties itself after it vacuums, the popular Deebot N79S robot vacuum for just $199.99 if you don’t need all the bells and whistles from the Roomba model, Amazon’s best-selling $90 Echo Show 5 at the all-time low price of $44.99 for Prime members only, the TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs for just $6.75 each (also an all-time low!) plus $10 off the Kasa LED light strip, the crazy wireless camera that lets your smartphone see anywhere at an all-time low of $28.79, the Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition in stock on Amazon for the first time in months, up to $150 off a 55-inch 4K Fire TV for Prime members only, an awesome 3D dinosaur LED night light for less than $9, and more. Check out all of today’s best bargains below.

Powecom KN95 Face Mask Reusable, Disposable Masks on FDA EUA List, Protection for Dust Pollen,… $26.05 ($2.61 / mask) Available from Amazon

RESPIRATOR #8247 20/BX $179.00 ($9.00 each) Available from Amazon

Echo Show 5 -- Smart display with Alexa – stay connected with video calling - Charcoal $44.99 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link, Smart Home WiFi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home&IFTTT,No… $26.99 ($6.75 each) Available from Amazon

Premoistened Sanitizing Hand Wipes, Towelettes Individually Wrapped, 100/box $42.00 Available from Amazon

Clorox wipes Clorox Fresh Scent Disinfecting Wipes, 75 Count 2-Pack $38.95 Available from Amazon

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) $12.37 ($0.25 / mask) Available from Amazon

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 1 fl oz Flip-Cap Bottle with Displa… $35.64 for 36 bottles Available from Amazon

iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal-Empties Itself, Wi-Fi Connec… $799.00 Available from Amazon

Ecovacs DEEBOT N79S Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Max Power Suction, Upto 110 Min Runtime, Hard F… $199.99 Available from Amazon

TP-Link Kasa Smart LED Strip Lights Multicolor WiFi Light Strip, Works with Alexa& Google Home,… $59.99 Available from Amazon

Kasa Dome Indoor Security Camera by TP-Link, 1080p HD Smart Home Pan/Tilt Camera with Night Vis… $44.99 Available from Amazon

DEPSTECH Wireless Endoscope, IP67 Waterproof WiFi Borescope Inspection 2.0 Megapixels HD Snake… $28.79 Available from Amazon

DEPSTECH Endoscope, 1080P HD Inspection Camera with 4.5in IPS Screen, 0.25in Thin Waterproof Pr… $46.39 Available from Amazon

Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy‑Con - HAC-001(-01) $299.99 Available from Amazon

Nintendo Switch - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition - Switch $299.99 Available from Amazon

Toshiba TF-55A810U21 55-inch 4K UHD TV - Fire TV Edition $299.99 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

All-New Insignia NS-43DF710NA21 43-inch Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020 $199.99 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

Dinosaur 3D Night Light, Jurassic Gifts Bedside Lamp for Xmas Holiday Birthday Gifts for Kids D… $8.79 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

