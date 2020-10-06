If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

After Prime Day 2020 was announced a week ago, Amazon has started to roll out some early deals to prepare its audience.

Last week, there were a few on Amazon devices and that has continued into this week.

Save on Kindle bundles this week for all of your e-reading needs.

You’ve had plenty of time to be at home this year, so if you haven’t been catching up on reading, it’s probably your own fault. Assuming everything has been okay, there’s been ample opportunity for you to read. But maybe you were just waiting for a great deal on a Kindle?

Well, if that was the excuse you were using, the time has finally come. Getting you ready for Prime Day 2020, Amazon has sales this week on some of its hottest and most popular devices as an appetizer for the main course. You can pick up Echo Show 5 for only $44.99 this week and there are also a ton of deals on Kindle bundles.

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle including Kindle Paperwhite - Wifi, Ad-Supported, Amazon Le… $169.97

We start with the Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle, which includes a Kindle Paperwhite with either 8 or 32 GB of memory. This bundle comes with a Kindle Paperwhite that is Wi-Fi and ad-supported, an Amazon leather cover, and a power adapter. The leather cover comes in nine different colors and you can choose between a black, plum, sage, or twilight blue device. Right now, thanks to your Prime membership, you’ll save either $70 on the 8 GB or $75 on the 32 GB device.



Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle including Kindle Paperwhite - Wifi, Ad-Supported, Amazon Le… $119.97

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle including Kindle Paperwhite - Wifi, Ad-Supported, Amazon Le… $144.97

If you’re looking for a Kindle for your children, check out the Kindle Kids Edition Essentials Bundle. You’ll receive a 10th generation Kindle, a year subscription of Amazon Kids+, four different options of kid-friendly covers, two-years of worry-free guarantee, a screen protector, and a power adapter. Usually, this retails for $142.97 but you’re saving $50 when you grab it for $92.97.



Kindle Kids Edition Essentials Bundle including Screen Protector… $92.97

The studious side of you will enjoy the Kindle Essentials Bundle that features an Amazon printed cover. You’ll receive a Kindle Ad-Supported, a printed cover that is either a library, bookscape, or mysterious theme, and a power adapter. The adjustable front light lets you read indoors or outdoors comfortably. Save $45 when you buy this for only $89.97.



Kindle Essentials Bundle including Kindle, now with a built-in front light, Amazon Printed Cove… $89.97

The Kindle Essentials Bundle with a Kindle fabric cover has a more sophisticated and softer feeling cover. This has either a black or white Kindle that is ad-supported and has an adjustable front light. You’ll get your choice of four different colored fabric covers: charcoal black, cobalt blue, punch red, or sandstone white. You’ll also get a power adapter to charge it. This one is also $45 off at this moment at only $94.97.



Kindle Essentials Bundle including Kindle, now with a built-in fr… $94.97

For fans of The Hunger Games, check out the Kindle Paperwhite Bundle with exclusive Hunger Games covers. You can choose either an 8 or 32 GB Kindle Paperwhite and a cover from the original Hunger Games or the prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. You’ll also receive a power adapter. You’ll save $70 or $75 whether you choose the 8 or 32 GB respectively.



Kindle Paperwhite Bundle including Kindle Paperwhite - Wifi, Ad-S… $109.97

Kindle Paperwhite Bundle including Kindle Paperwhite - Wifi, Ad-S… $134.97

