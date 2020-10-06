If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Not only are Amazon’s best-selling coronavirus face masks all back in stock right now, but prices that start at just 25¢ each thanks to some crazy discounts.

Even FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks are discounted, which NIOSH found to offer better protection than most 3M N95 masks.

Best-selling hand sanitizers from top brands like Purell and MedEx are also in stock at the lowest prices of 2020.

Last week’s news that President Trump and his wife both caught COVID-19 was the latest reminder that the novel coronavirus pandemic isn’t going anywhere for a long, long time to come. Experts say we’re looking at another year at the absolute minimum before things finally start to go back to normal. We all need to remain vigilant and continue to protect ourselves in the meantime. Fortunately, keeping yourself and your loved ones safe really isn’t that difficult. The CDC really couldn’t be any clearer on its website that everyone should be wearing a mask right now when they leave their homes. With coronavirus case numbers soaring all across the country now that schools have reopened and the flu season is right around the corner, you can expect those numbers to keep climbing for the foreseeable future. That’s why it’s a good idea to stock up now on essentials that you’re going to need throughout the winter and beyond.

For low-risk situations where you’re outside and socially distanced, all you really need is a decent multi-layer face mask like the #1 best-selling Jointown 3-layer face masks that are back in stock at Amazon and on sale right now for just 25¢ each. That’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen, so definitely load up while you can. Many people prefer sleek black 3-ply masks instead, and the best-selling brand is on sale today for just $0.34 each.

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) $12.37 ($0.25 / mask)

Bigox Face Mask Black 50Pcs $16.99 ($0.34 / mask)

For higher-risk situations like riding public transportation or being indoors near other people, there are three great options you should definitely check out. First and foremost, Powecom KN95 face masks are the only FDA-authorized KN95 masks on Amazon and they’re somehow discounted right now. They were also tested by NIOSH and found to filter up to 99.2% of small 3-micron particles in the air like coronaviruses. That’s even better performance than most 3M N95 masks! If those sell out, there are two other good options as well: COVAFLU KN95 face masks and SupplyAID KN95 face masks, both of which are in stock at new, lower prices.

Powecom KN95 Face Mask Reusable, Disposable Masks on FDA EUA List, Protection for Dust Pollen,… $26.25 ($2.63 / mask)

COVAFLU KN95 Disposable Fold Flat Face Mask (Pack of 10 KN95 Face Masks) $25.99 ($2.60 / mask)

SuppyAID RRS-KN95-5PK KN95 Protective Mask, Protection Against PM2.5 Dust. Pollen and Haze-Proo… $16.07 ($3.21 / mask)

Everyone knows about social distancing these days, but what exactly constitutes good hygiene in the age of the novel coronavirus? Long story short, you need to wash your hands every time you touch any surface while in public. It doesn’t matter if you’re in a doctor’s office, a supermarket, or anywhere else.

Soap and water isn’t exactly practical when you’re out and about, of course, so you’re going to need hand sanitizer and it’s still impossible to find top brands in supermarkets and drug stores. Lucky for you, Amazon has some fantastic options that are back in stock. What’s more, these listings are sold directly by Amazon as opposed to third-party sellers, and they’re the lowest prices you’ll find online! Purell travel bottles, Purell 20oz pump bottles, and Purell 8oz pump bottles are all available right now, but hurry because some delivery estimates are already beginning to slip.

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer, Refreshing Gel, 8 fl oz Sanitizer Table Top Pump Bottle (Case o… $51.90 for 12 bottles

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 1 fl oz Flip-Cap Bottle with Displa… $35.64 for 36 bottles

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel for Workplaces, Clean Scent, 20 fl oz Pump Bottle… $112.90 for 12 bottles

There’s also a rare opportunity right now at Amazon to pick up Purell alcohol wipes. We can’t remember the last time we saw them in stock anywhere else.

Premoistened Sanitizing Hand Wipes, Towelettes Individually Wrapped, 100/box $42.00

Finally, if you want something that works as well as Purell gel at a lower price, check out SupplyAID 80% alcohol hand sanitizer gel while it’s on sale at a discount.

SupplyAID 80% Alcohol Hand Sanitizer Gel w/Soothing Aloe FDA # 74035-1051-5, 16 Fl Oz, Pack of… $15.48 for 2 bottles

