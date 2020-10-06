If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

While we’re getting ready for Prime Day 2020, the holidays are not so far away.

Amazon is getting gift guides up and running to let you shop early and often for this.

If you’re looking to shop locally and help out small businesses, we have some gift guides for you to check out.

As you know, Prime Day is a week from today and 2020 is heading towards the holidays. While you are preparing to check out all of the amazing deals that are currently being run in early Prime Day sales and all of the ones that are sure to hit the site, it’s never too early to start thinking about gift giving. Amazon has already curated its holiday gift guides for you to look through and you can begin shopping now.

As we’ve written here on BGR Deals, Amazon is highlighting local and small businesses this year to help work through the tough times 2020 has brought. If you want to continue helping out and buying locally, there are gift guides for you to check out. Amazon has gift guides to shop from only small businesses and also ones for handmade products.

Image source: Amazon

The small business gift guide has highlighted gifts for you to buy based on the person that you’re looking for. You can shop for mom, dad, grandparents, kids, pets, and yourself. You’ll find plenty of sales available, especially if you’re looking for gifts for home, for the kitchen, toys for the kids, and of course, stocking stuffers. Whether you want beauty products, books, jewelry, or gifts under $50, they are here and made at small businesses.

If you’re looking for handmade options, then the handcrafted touches are the picks for you. Choose between home and kitchen gifts, unique jewelry for your loved ones, self-care gifts like lotions and creams, or personalized items that they’re sure to love. You can also shop for items under $30, under $50, under $100, and under $200, depending on the price range you’ve set. All kinds of holiday gifts, including Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa are available.

As a reminder, if you shop with U.S. small businesses between now and Oct. 12, for every $10 you spend, you’ll receive $10 to use during Prime Day. You can choose from your local region to support your area. It’s never a bad time to think about what you’re buying for others, and you can help a small business in the process by using these gift guides.

