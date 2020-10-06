If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve got a bunch of truly impressive daily deals for you to check out on Tuesday, including five just-launched early Prime Day deals that are available only to Prime subscribers. Prime Day 2020 might still be a week away, but the savings start now!

Highlights from today’s roundup include Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles at the lowest price on the whole internet, Powecom KN95 face masks that are authorized by the FDA and confirmed by NIOSH to filter even better than most 3M N95 masks for just $2.63 each, actual NIOSH N95 masks from Harley for only $3.75 apiece, Purell alcohol wipes that are still impossible to find anywhere else, AirPods Pro with double the discount we say last year on Black Friday, $52 off Sony’s beloved WF1000XM3 earphones, a pair of Tozo true wireless earbuds with a mind-blowing 73,000 5-star reviews for just $26.99, best-selling TP-Link Kasa smart plugs at an all-time low price of $6.75 each, up to $200 off Anova sous vide precision cookers, the best-selling TP-Link Wi-Fi range extender on Amazon’s whole site for $19.99, five early Prime Day deals exclusively available to Prime members including the $90 Echo Show 5 for just $44.99 and the Blink Mini smart security camera for just $24.99, and more.

Check out all of today’s best bargains below, and scroll all the way down to see Amazon’s five hottest early Prime Day deals.

Harley 20 Packs Men Women Adult Costume Reusable Cotton Cloth Mask for Face Protection from Dus… $74.95 ($3.75 each) Available from Amazon

Powecom KN95 Face Mask Reusable, Disposable Masks on FDA EUA List, Protection for Dust Pollen,… $26.25 ($2.63 / mask) Available from Amazon

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer, Refreshing Gel, 8 fl oz Sanitizer Table Top Pump Bottle (Case o… $51.90 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon

Premoistened Sanitizing Hand Wipes, Towelettes Individually Wrapped, 100/box $42.00 Available from Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro $219.00 Available from Amazon

Sony WF-1000XM3 Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds Headset/Headphones with… $178.00 Available from Amazon

TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case IPX8 Waterproof TWS Stereo… $26.99 Available from Amazon

Mpow Flame Bluetooth Headphones V5.0 IPX7 Waterproof Wireless headphones, Bass+ HD Stereo Wirel… $14.98 Available from Amazon

Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link, Smart Home WiFi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home&IFTTT,No… $26.99 ($6.75 each) Available from Amazon

Anova Culinary AN500-US00 Sous Vide Precision Cooker (WiFi), 1000 Watts | Anova App Included, B… $129.00 Available from Amazon

Anova Culinary | Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro (WiFi) | 1200 Watts | All Metal | Anova App Inc… $199.00 Available from Amazon

TP-Link N300 WiFi Extender,Covers Up to 800 Sq.ft, WiFi Range Extender Supports up to 300Mbps S… $19.99 Available from Amazon

Early Prime Day 2020 Deals

Echo Show 5 -- Smart display with Alexa – stay connected with video calling - Charcoal $44.99 Available from Amazon

Blink Mini – Compact indoor plug-in smart security camera, 1080 HD video, motion detection, n… $24.99 Available from Amazon

Toshiba TF-55A810U21 55-inch 4K UHD TV - Fire TV Edition $299.99 Available from Amazon

All-New Insignia NS-43DF710NA21 43-inch Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020 $199.99 Available from Amazon

Toshiba TF-32A710U21 32-inch Smart HD TV - Fire TV Edition $119.99 Available from Amazon

