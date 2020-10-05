If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

All of Amazon’s best-selling protein bars are back in stock right now after several popular options were sold out for the past couple of weeks, so it’s a great time to stock up.

Quest Nutrition Birthday Cake Protein Bars are still at the very top of the list, as they have been for quite some time, but there are plenty of other good options to choose from.

RXBARs and Pure Protein Bar variety packs are perennial favorites, and Atkins Meal Bars are a recent addition to the top 5 list after skyrocketing up Amazon’s best-sellers list.

Shockingly delicious Quest Hero bars are by far our favorite protein bars. They’re sweetened with allulose instead of regular sugar so they exactly like they have real sugar, but the body doesn’t metabolize allulose the same way. That means you don’t have to worry about all the calories and other problems associated with sugar. As delicious as they are, however, Hero bars aren’t among the best-selling protein bars on Amazon right now.

There are other bars out there with just as much protein that are almost as tasty, and Amazon’s best-sellers chart is full of them. Quest Nutrition Birthday Cake Protein Bars are #1 on the list right now, and they have been for a long time. RXBARs and Pure Protein Bar variety packs are also regular top-sellers, and they’re finally back in stock. Scroll down to check out the five best-selling protein bars on Amazon’s site, so you can stock up before they start going out of stock again.

Quest Nutrition Birthday Cake Protein Bars (12 pack)

EVERY DAY CAN BE YOUR SPECIAL DAY: The Quest Birthday Cake Protein Bar tastes like a slice of birthday cake you can enjoy every day. Celebrate with 21g protein 4g net carbs and less than 1g of sugar per bar.

CELEBRATE COMPLETE PROTEINS: Quest Birthday Cake Protein Bars are made with complete, dairy-based proteins to provide your body with 9 essential amino acids.

FIBER IS YOUR FRIEND: Each Quest Birthday Cake Protein Bar has 14g of fiber to provide your body with a more complete macro profile.

SWEET WITHOUT ADDED SUGAR: Enjoy the rewarding taste without worrying about added sugars. The Quest Birthday Cake Protein Bar has no added sugars.

TREATS THAT TRAVEL WITH YOU: Drop a Quest Birthday Cake Protein Bar with you in your backpack, purse, car console, cup holder, gym bag, or wherever your adventures take you.

Quest Nutrition- High Protein, Low Carb, Gluten Free, Keto Friendly, 12 Count $24.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Pure Protein Bars, Variety Pack (18 pack)

You will receive (18) Pure Protein Bars, Chocolate Variety Pack, 1.76oz

A DELICIOUS HIGH PROTEIN BAR: Pure Protein Bars are the perfect combination of high protein, with less than 3g of sugar and great taste. This delicious Chocolate Variety Pack bar has up to 21g of protein for quick and sustained energy, and it is gluten-free.

ON-THE-GO PROTEIN SNACK: Pure Protein Bars fuel your on-the-go active lifestyle. This protein bar is packed with a high-quality protein blend for both quick and sustained energy, and full of flavor to satisfy your sweet tooth one bite at a time. Fuel your workout and nutritious balanced diet.

PRE- AND POST-WORKOUT FUEL: Pure Protein Bars are perfect for before or after a workout. Grab a protein bar about an hour before a workout to provide carbs and protein for energy and lean muscle support. Treat yourself after your workout to replenish energy and help the muscle recovery process.

COMPARE PURE PROTEIN BARS: Quest, Premier Protein, Oh Yeah! One, Clif Builders, Power Crunch, RX Bar, BSN Protein, Gatorade, Kellogg’s, ThinkThink, KIND, Lupii, Nature Valley, Fitcrunch, Powerbar, Atkins, Orgain, One Protein bar, MusclePharm, Oatmega, MuscleTech, Optimum Nutrition

Made in the USA

Pure Protein Bars, High Protein, Nutritious Snacks to Support Energy, Low Sugar, Gluten Free, V… $16.28 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

RXBAR, Banana Chocolate Walnut, Protein Bar (12 pack)

Contains 12 RXBARs

ANYTIME HIGH PROTEIN SNACK: It’s always the perfect time for a wholesome snack. That’s why we suggest trying this real food protein bar for breakfast time, lunchtime, or as a pre or post-workout snack. Eat the whole snack bar or save some for later.

GLUTEN-FREE AND GUILT-FREE SNACK: Paleo, check. Whole30, check. Guilt and gluten-free, double-check. RXBARs are the perfect protein bar for any healthy lifestyle. Check out RX Nut Butter for a keto snack option.

On-the-Go Protein-Packed Fuel: RXBARs Are Great for the Office, On-the-Go Snacks, or Just a Wholesome Treat. Grab One Bar for a Protein-Packed Pre or Post Workout Snack and Get the Energy You Need.

WE’RE THE BAR THAT RAISED THE PROTEIN BAR, BAR: At RXBAR, we make protein bars. Simple real food ingredients, no gluten, no added sugar, and no B.S.

RXBAR, Banana Chocolate Walnut, Protein Bar, 1.83 Ounce (Pack of 12), High Protein Snack, Glute… $18.89 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Pure Protein Bars, Birthday Cake (12 pack)

A DELICIOUS HIGH PROTEIN BAR: Pure Protein Bars are the perfect combination of high protein, only 3g of sugar, and great taste. This delicious Birthday Cake bar has 20g of protein for quick and sustained energy, and it is gluten-free

ON-THE-GO PROTEIN SNACK: Pure Protein Bars fuel your on-the-go active lifestyle. This protein bar is packed with a high-quality protein blend for both quick and sustained energy, and full of flavor to satisfy your sweet tooth one bite at a time. Fuel your workout and nutritious balanced diet

PRE- AND POST-WORKOUT FUEL: Pure Protein Bars are perfect for before or after a workout. Grab a protein bar about an hour before a workout to provide carbs and protein for energy and lean muscle support. Treat yourself after your workout to replenish energy and help the muscle recovery process

Pure Protein Bars, High Protein, Nutritious Snacks to Support Energy, Low Sugar, Gluten Free, B… $13.88 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Atkins Blueberry Greek Yogurt Protein Meal Bar (5 pack)

BLUEBERRY GREEK YOGURT MEAL BAR. Let this sweet and creamy meal replacement bar delight your taste buds. Includes 1 pack of 5 ready-to-eat 1.69 oz bars.

STAY ON TRACK. Stay true to your goals with our keto-friendly* meal bars. With 5 grams of net carbs and 3 grams of sugar per serving, this bar is a delicious way to help support your goals.*When used with Atkins ketogenic programs

MEAL ON-THE-GO. Enjoy a protein meal bar that fits right into your busy schedule. With 15 grams of protein and 8 grams of fiber per serving, this meal replacement bar is ready to help keep you satisfied throughout the day.

Atkins Blueberry Greek Yogurt Protein Meal Bar. Rich in Fiber. Keto-Friendly. (5 Bars) $4.79 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.