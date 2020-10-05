There are so many hotly-anticipated titles to look forward to on Netflix’s October 2020 releases list, from spooky fan-favorite Halloween movies to fresh new series.

Unfortunately, there’s also plenty of great content departing from Netflix’s catalog this month as various licenses expire.

Here, we’ll show you the full schedule of departures this month — and there are definitely some great titles that you’ll want to stream before they disappear later this month.

We gave you the full list of Netflix’s October releases from start to finish. Then we focused in on the 74 new movies hitting Netflix this month, and we also showed you all 59 new original Netflix productions slated for release in October 2020, including so many hotly anticipated series and films. Highlights include Adam Sandler’s new movie Hubie Halloween on October 7th (if you want to call it a highlight), The Haunting of Bly Manor on October 9th, a new Aaron Sorkin movie called The Trial of the Chicago 7 starring Sacha Baron Cohen on October 16th, a new anthology series called Social Distance, new episodes of David Letterman’s talk show, and volume 2 of Netflix’s hugely popular reboot of Unsolved Mysteries.

That’s all great news, but Netflix subscribers know that plenty of content leaves the streaming service each month. Here, we’ll take a look at the full schedule of October 2020 departures on Netflix.

The bad news is that plenty of great movies are disappearing from Netflix’s US content catalog in October as Netflix’s licenses with third-party studios expire. But the good news is that most of the biggest departures don’t happen until October 31st. That gives you plenty of time to watch movies like Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, District 9, The Firm, Fun with Dick & Jane, The Girl with All the Gifts (a surprisingly original and creative take on a zombie apocalypse movie), The Interview, The NeverEnding Story, The Silence of the Lambs, Sleepless in Seattle, Spaceballs, The Taking of Pelham 123, Underworld, and more.

Want to see everything that’s departing this month? You’ll find the full schedule below.

Leaving October 1st

Emelie

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Sleeping with Other People

Leaving October 2nd

Cult of Chucky

Truth or Dare

Leaving October 6th

The Water Diviner

Leaving October 7th

The Last Airbender

Leaving October 17th

The Green Hornet

Leaving October 19th

Paper Year

Leaving October 22nd

While We’re Young

Leaving October 26th

Battle: Los Angeles

Leaving October 30th

Kristy

Leaving October 31st

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Burlesque

Charlotte’s Web

Clash of the Titans

District 9

The Firm

Fun with Dick & Jane

The Girl with All the Gifts

Grandmaster

Highway to Heaven: Seasons 1-5

The Interview

Just Friends

Magic Mike

Nacho Libre

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

Nights in Rodanthe

The Patriot

Set Up

The Silence of the Lambs

Sleepless in Seattle

Sleepy Hollow

Spaceballs

The Taking of Pelham 123

The Ugly Truth

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Zathura