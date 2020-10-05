- There are so many hotly-anticipated titles to look forward to on Netflix’s October 2020 releases list, from spooky fan-favorite Halloween movies to fresh new series.
- Unfortunately, there’s also plenty of great content departing from Netflix’s catalog this month as various licenses expire.
- Here, we’ll show you the full schedule of departures this month — and there are definitely some great titles that you’ll want to stream before they disappear later this month.
We gave you the full list of Netflix’s October releases from start to finish. Then we focused in on the 74 new movies hitting Netflix this month, and we also showed you all 59 new original Netflix productions slated for release in October 2020, including so many hotly anticipated series and films. Highlights include Adam Sandler’s new movie Hubie Halloween on October 7th (if you want to call it a highlight), The Haunting of Bly Manor on October 9th, a new Aaron Sorkin movie called The Trial of the Chicago 7 starring Sacha Baron Cohen on October 16th, a new anthology series called Social Distance, new episodes of David Letterman’s talk show, and volume 2 of Netflix’s hugely popular reboot of Unsolved Mysteries.
That’s all great news, but Netflix subscribers know that plenty of content leaves the streaming service each month. Here, we’ll take a look at the full schedule of October 2020 departures on Netflix.
The bad news is that plenty of great movies are disappearing from Netflix’s US content catalog in October as Netflix’s licenses with third-party studios expire. But the good news is that most of the biggest departures don’t happen until October 31st. That gives you plenty of time to watch movies like Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, District 9, The Firm, Fun with Dick & Jane, The Girl with All the Gifts (a surprisingly original and creative take on a zombie apocalypse movie), The Interview, The NeverEnding Story, The Silence of the Lambs, Sleepless in Seattle, Spaceballs, The Taking of Pelham 123, Underworld, and more.
Want to see everything that’s departing this month? You’ll find the full schedule below.
Leaving October 1st
- Emelie
- The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
- Sleeping with Other People
Leaving October 2nd
- Cult of Chucky
- Truth or Dare
Leaving October 6th
- The Water Diviner
Leaving October 7th
- The Last Airbender
Leaving October 17th
- The Green Hornet
Leaving October 19th
- Paper Year
Leaving October 22nd
- While We’re Young
Leaving October 26th
- Battle: Los Angeles
Leaving October 30th
- Kristy
Leaving October 31st
- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
- Burlesque
- Charlotte’s Web
- Clash of the Titans
- District 9
- The Firm
- Fun with Dick & Jane
- The Girl with All the Gifts
- Grandmaster
- Highway to Heaven: Seasons 1-5
- The Interview
- Just Friends
- Magic Mike
- Nacho Libre
- The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
- The NeverEnding Story
- The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
- Nights in Rodanthe
- The Patriot
- Set Up
- The Silence of the Lambs
- Sleepless in Seattle
- Sleepy Hollow
- Spaceballs
- The Taking of Pelham 123
- The Ugly Truth
- Underworld
- Underworld: Evolution
- Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
- Zathura