It’s never a bad time to be grilling meats, which is why the latest deal on a smoker makes so much sense.

Amazon has some of the best deals of the season out right now as it ramps up coverage before Prime Day 2020.

You can also get a cover for your smoker for a limited time.

We are sitting and waiting for Prime Day 2020 to be here, as there are so many exciting deals for everyone to check out. Just over a week away, Prime Day 2020 is one of the best days of the year when it comes to Amazon shopping. There are already some early Prime Day deals on the site right now that we at BGR Deals have been highlighting to get you ready.

One of the best ones to come available this week is a sale on a Masterbuilt MB20070210 Analog Electric Smoker with 3 Smoking Racks. The fall is an awesome time to be grilling and smoking meats, as you prepare for winter. This machine will fit into your backyard and patio nicely and give you some of the best tastes of the season. You can enjoy a nice 10% discount for a limited time by picking this Masterbuilt smoker up for $170.63.

Another deal available is a cover for that Masterbuilt smoker, so you can protect it from the wind and rain. This is an extremely durable cover that has an added interior PVC liner. It can fit over your grill or your smoker. It’s 13% off currently.

Here is the product information from the Amazon pages:

Masterbuilt MB20070210 Analog Electric Smoker with 3 Smoking Racks

Built-in temperature gauge

Temperature control is easy with analog dial

Wood chip tray slides out for easy ash removal

Three chrome-coated smoking racks

1,500-watt heating element for even, consistent smoking

Masterbuilt MB20080220 Gravity Series 560 Digital Charcoal Grill + Smoker Cover

Durable, double stitched seams to prevent leaking, keeping your grill looking new and protected from the elements

Added interior PVC liner that prevents tearing when removing or putting the cover on the grill

UV additives that prevent fading of the cover and an adjustable draw string to keep in place when grill is covered

Compatible with the Gravity series 560 digital charcoal grill plus smoker by Masterbuilt

These deals won’t last forever, so pick them up now and prepare yourself for more deals heading your way over the next weeks.

