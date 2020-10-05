If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

People who want the best possible protection from COVID-19 should head over to Amazon, where you’ll find 3M respirator masks and NIOSH-approved particulate filters in stock.

Anyone in search of disposable masks will find FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks in stock at the lowest price ever, and they filter about as well as the aforementioned 3M masks.

There’s also plenty of Purell hand sanitizer in stock that’s sold directly by Amazon at the best prices online.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Amazon’s listings for N95 masks and other NIOSH-approved respirators have for the most part been available only to hospitals and government workers. Today, however, we have some fantastic news. Genuine 3M respirator masks and NIOSH-approved particulate filters are in stock right now on Amazon and they’re available for anyone and everyone to buy, not just frontline workers. Masks can be had for as littles as $13 you’ll find tons of different options for NIOSH filters from top brands, including both P95 and P100 filters that filter 99.97% of small airborne particles. It doesn’t get any better than that.

3M Reusable Face Mask Respirators $13.14+ Available from Amazon

NIOSH-approved P95 and P100 Particulate Filters $9.99+ Available from Amazon

As for great options for disposable masks that aren’t on the verge of selling out, there’s one option that’s definitely a cut above the rest right now. Amazon has Powecom KN95 face masks that are FDA-authorized on sale at the lowest price yet, just $2.63 per mask. These are the only KN95 masks on Amazon that have received the FDA’s emergency use authorization, and NIOSH testing found that they filter up to 99.2% of small airborne particles. That’s even better performance than most 3M N95 masks! Best-selling 3-ply face masks are also on sale for $0.25 each and popular SupplyAID KN95 face masks are available again at a new, lower price.

Powecom KN95 Face Mask Reusable, Disposable Masks on FDA EUA List, Protection for Dust Pollen,… $26.25 ($2.63 / mask) Available from Amazon

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) $12.37 ($0.25 / mask) Available from Amazon

SuppyAID RRS-KN95-5PK KN95 Protective Mask, Protection Against PM2.5 Dust. Pollen and Haze-Proo… $16.12 ($3.22 / mask) Available from Amazon

In addition to all those options for face masks, it’s worth noting that Amazon has a ton of Purell hand sanitizer in stock right now. What’s more, it’s all being sold directly by Amazon at the lowest prices online. The hottest listings right now are Purell 20oz pump bottles, Purell 8oz pump bottles, and Purell travel bottles that are shipping out right away with free Prime delivery.

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer, Refreshing Gel, 8 fl oz Sanitizer Table Top Pump Bottle (Case o… $51.90 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel for Workplaces, Clean Scent, 20 fl oz Pump Bottle… $112.90 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 1 fl oz Flip-Cap Bottle with Displa… $35.64 for 36 bottles Available from Amazon

