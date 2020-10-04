Netflix is adding 15 new shows, movies, and specials on the week of October 4th.

New originals coming this week include Hubie Halloween and The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Netflix isn’t losing anything of value, as the absolutely atrocious Avatar movie, The Last Airbender, is mercifully being removed from the service. Hopefully forever.

We have somehow made it to October, against all odds, and in order to celebrate, we can hide from the cold and the pandemic and everything else by staying inside and watching Netflix. The biggest addition this week is The Haunting of Bly Manor, which is a sequel to The Haunting of Hill House in a new location with a new story. And Adam Sandler fans will be happy to know that he is back once again with a Netflix original film, this one about Halloween.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of October 4th, 2020:

Arrivals

Sunday, October 4th

Colombiana

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY A broadcaster recounts his life, and the evolutionary history of life on Earth, to grieve the loss of wild places and offer a vision for the future.



Tuesday, October 6th

Dolly Parton: Here I Am

Saturday Church

StarBeam: Halloween Hero — NETFLIX FAMILY Greedy Captain Fishbeard is stealing everybody’s Halloween treats for himself, but StarBeam and Boost have some tricks up their sleeves to save the day!

Walk Away from Love

Wednesday, October 7th

Hubie Halloween — NETFLIX FILM Hubie Dubois (Adam Sandler) thanklessly spends every Halloween making sure the residents of his hometown, Salem, celebrate safely and play by the rules. But this year, an escaped criminal and a mysterious new neighbor have Hubie on high alert. When people start disappearing, it’s up to Hubie to convince the police (Kevin James, Kenan Thompson) and townsfolk that the monsters are real, and only he can stop them.

Schitt’s Creek: Season 6

To the Lake — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Facing the end of civilization when a terrifying plague strikes, a group risks their lives, loves — and humanity — in a brutal struggle to survive.



Friday, October 9th

Deaf U — NETFLIX ORIGINAL In this docuseries, a tight-knit group of deaf students share their stories and explore the perks and pitfalls of life at Gallaudet University.

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio — NETFLIX FAMILY When one of their own goes missing, the Spy Racers must leave LA and head to Brazil to take down a crime organization in Rio.

The Forty-Year-Old Version — NETFLIX FILM Desperate for a breakthrough as she turns 40, down-on-her-luck New York playwright Radha reinvents herself as a rapper and searches for her true voice.

Ginny Weds Sunny — NETFLIX FILM Eager to marry but constantly rejected by women, a bachelor hopes to win over a former crush by accepting help from an unlikely source: his mother.

The Haunting of Bly Manor — NETFLIX ORIGINAL From The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan and producer Trevor Macy comes THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR, the next highly anticipated chapter of The Haunting anthology series, set in 1980s England. After an au pair’s tragic death, Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas) hires a young American nanny (Victoria Pedretti) to care for his orphaned niece and nephew (Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) who reside at Bly Manor with the estate’s chef Owen (Rahul Kohli), groundskeeper Jamie (Amelia Eve) and housekeeper, Mrs. Grose (T’Nia Miller). But all is not as it seems at the manor, and centuries of dark secrets of love and loss are waiting to be unearthed in this chilling gothic romance. At Bly Manor, dead doesn’t mean gone.

Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters — NETFLIX FAMILY Super Monsters visit Vida’s home town for a Dia De Los Muertos parade where they meet some new Super Monsters.



Departures

Tuesday, October 6th

The Water Diviner

Wednesday, October 7th

The Last Airbender

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going on Netflix in October, as well as the calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s original movies and shows.