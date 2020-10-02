If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Schools have reopened and the flu season is coming, which means now is the time restock your dwindling supply of face masks.

Amazon’s best-selling 3-ply face masks are on sale at the new all-time low price of just $0.25 each right now, and they’re perfect for coronavirus protection in low-risk situations.

For higher-risk situations like being indoors around people or riding on public transportation, you’ll find FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks that have been tested by NIOSH in stock at a new lower price.



The coronavirus pandemic will continue to be a major part of our lives for a long time to come. New coronavirus cases are surging all across the country yet again now that schools have reopened, things are only going to get worse as we head into the winter and flu season arrives. Thankfully though, there’s also some good news. Unlike the first coronavirus spike back in March and April, people now have much better access to the tools they need to help protect themselves from COVID-19. We’re talking about strong hand sanitizers from top brands including Purell hand sanitizer and Suave hand sanitizer, and of course, face masks. And when it comes to the latter, we have a big surprise for our readers on Thursday.

Amazon has plenty of Jointown 3-ply face masks that have been best-sellers ever since the coronavirus pandemic first reached the US. They work great in low-risk situations when combined with strict social distancing, and they’re sold directly by Amazon as opposed to a third-party. What’s more, they’re extremely affordable — with a normal retail price of $29.99 for a box of 50 masks, they cost just $0.60 apiece. That’s already a tremendous value for such an essential tool to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. But today, a special Amazon sale with double discounts slashes the price to a new all-time low. A deep discount and an extra coupon you can clip drops the price of a 50-pack of Jointown coronavirus face masks to just $12.37. That works out to only $0.25 per mask, and it’s a new all-time low price!

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) $12.37 ($0.25 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

As we said earlier, those Jointown masks are great for everyday use in low-risk situations. Anytime you’re stuck in close quarters around other people, however, you should definitely use a more effective mask.

Best-selling Powecom KN95 face masks that have been tested by NIOSH and authorized by the FDA are now available on Amazon as well, and they’re discounted compared to last week’s prices. These are the only KN95 masks on Amazon right now that are FDA-authorized, and testing found that they block up to 99.2% of small particles like viruses. That’s even better than most 3M N95 masks out there, and they’re on sale right now for just $2.63 per mask! If you want actual NIOSH-approved N95 masks from top brands like 3M, Moldex, Harley Brand, Honeywell, and more though, you can actually find those in stock as well right now.

Whether you’re riding public transportation, visiting a doctor’s office, flying on an airplane, or doing anything else that involves being in close quarters with other people, you absolutely need a higher-quality mask like an N95 maks or a KN95.

Powecom KN95 Face Mask Reusable, Disposable Masks on FDA EUA List, Protection for Dust Pollen,… $26.25 ($2.63 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

N95 Face Masks from 3M, Moldex, Honeywell, Dasheng, and more $14.07 - $145.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.