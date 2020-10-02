If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Prime Day 2020 isn’t for another two weeks, but there are already some truly spectacular deals that you need to check out — the only problem is that many of them are ending soon.

Highlights include an extremely rare chance to get FDA-authorized KN95 masks at a discount on Amazon, Purell hand sanitizer at the lowest prices since the coronavirus pandemic began, smart TVs starting at just $99.99, and more.



All the deals covered in this post are likely to end or sell out soon, so you had better hurry or you’ll miss out!

Despite how long manufacturers have had to ramp up supply, Powecom KN95 face masks are still the only KN95 masks on Amazon that is FDA-authorized. They also happen to be on sale right now for $29.99 per 10-pack instead of $45. That’s just $3 per mask for KN95s that NIOSH tested and found to filter 99.2% of small airborne particles, outperforming almost every 3M N95 mask out there. Jointown blue 3-ply face masks are also discounted right now, and they’re a great value at $0.36 a pop. With coronavirus cases on the rise again and flu season around the corner, now is definitely the time to stock up.

Of course, those aren’t the only great deals from Amazon that we covered this past week. Five of the hottest sales of the week are still happening today over at Amazon, and they’re all going to be ending either today or at some point over the weekend. In other words, this is your last chance to get in on the action before it’s too late. These deals are so good that it’s like Prime Day 2020 is already here, so don’t miss out!

Face masks

Just like we said before, FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks have been very popular among our readers this past week. It’s easy to understand why, of course, since they’re currently the only KN95 face masks available on Amazon that are NIOSH-tested and FDA-approved. We expect them to sell out very soon now that they’re on sale at a discount and they work even better than most 3M N95 masks at a fraction of the price, so stock up while there’s still time.

Powecom KN95 Face Mask Reusable, Disposable Masks on FDA EUA List, Protection for Dust Pollen,… $26.25 ($2.63 / mask)

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Once those Powecom masks are gone, the most popular alternatives right now are 3M and Honeywell N95 masks — that’s right, actual N95 face masks are in stock at Amazon!

N95 Face Masks from 3M, Moldex, Honeywell, Harley Brand, and more $14.07 - $145.00

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Last but certainly not least, the best-selling coronavirus face masks on Amazon’s entire website are on sale for just $0.25 per mask. It’s a new all-time low price by quite a wide margin, and there is absolutely no chance that this deal will stick around for very long. Definitely stock up on them while you can, and the same type of face masks in black are also available for just $0.34 apiece.

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) $12.37 ($0.25 / mask)

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bigox Face Mask Black 50Pcs $16.99 ($0.34 / mask)

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Purell hand sanitizer

Believe it or not Purell 8oz pump bottles, Purell 20oz pump bottles, and Purell 1oz travel bottles are all in stock right now at Amazon. What’s more, these listings are all sold directly by Amazon at the lowest prices on the internet! These will definitely be gone by the end of this weekend, so you’ll need to hurry if you want some.

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 1 fl oz Flip-Cap Bottle with Displa… $35.64 for 36 bottles

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel for Workplaces, Clean Scent, 20 fl oz Pump Bottle… $112.90 ($9.41 / 20oz bottle)

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer, Refreshing Gel, 8 fl oz Sanitizer Table Top Pump Bottle (Case o… $51.90 ($4.33 / 8oz bottle)

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

On top of that, you have a RARE opportunity right now to pick up actual Purell alcohol wipes, which are impossible to find anywhere else.

PURELL 902210BX Sanitizing Hand Wipes, 5 x 7, 100/Box $38.00

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Gojo Purell Sanitizing Hand Wipes Individually Wrapped 100-Ct. Box by Gojo,Pack of 2 $79.95

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple and Sony Headphones

Stop whatever you’re doing right now and check out Amazon’s crazy sales on AirPods Pro, AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case, and entry-level AirPods 2. It’s seriously like Prime Day is already here! Also of note, Sony’s hotly anticipated new WH1000XM4 wireless noise cancelling headphones were finally released last month — and they’re amazing. That said, they’re just about the same as the previous-generation model in terms of sound quality, so you can save a ton of cash by picking up the international version of Sony’s WH1000XM3 headphones instead while they’re still in stock.

Apple AirPods Pro $219.00

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case $151.00

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) $129.00

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones with Mic for phon… $348.00

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SONY WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise canceling Stereo Headset(International Version/Seller Warrant) (… $249.00

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roomba Sale

The Roomba i7+ robot vacuum cleaner is the single best Roomba of all time, and it’s on sale right now with a massive $201 discount. Why is it so special? On top of incredible suction and all the premium features you might want, this fantastic autonomous vacuum cleaner actually empties itself once it’s done cleaning! You’ll also find two other best-selling models on sale today: the Roomba 891 and the Roomba 675.

iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal-Empties Itself, Wi-Fi Connec… $799.00

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iRobot Roomba 891 Robot Vacuum- Wi-Fi Connected, Works with Alexa, Ideal for Pet Hair, Carpets,… $379.50

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Works with Alexa, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets… $249.00

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Early Prime Day 2020 deals

Are you a Prime subscriber? If so, check out these crazy deals that are only available to you:

All-New Insignia NS-50DF710NA21 50-inch Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020 $249.99

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-New Toshiba 43LF421U21 43-inch Smart HD 1080p TV - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020 $179.99

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-New Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 24-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV Edition $99.99

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal $39.98 ($19.99 each) Use code DOTPRIME2PK

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire TV Recast, over-the-air DVR, 500 GB, 75 hours, DVR for cord cutters $129.99

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

