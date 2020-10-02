If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon has FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks on sale at the lowest price ever right now, and all of Apple’s AirPods Pro and AirPods models are on sale with deep discounts.

Those and Purell pump bottles and Purell travel bottles at the lowest price of 2020 are the best-selling deals of the week among our readers.

Wondering what the best-selling electronics on Amazon’s entire site were this week? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Amazon’s a rare sale on Powecom KN95 face masks sent our readers swarming to the site so they could stock up as winter nears. They’re the only KN95 face masks on Amazon’s site that have been tested by NIOSH and authorized for healthcare use by the FDA, and they were found to filter up to 99.2% of small particles. That’s even better than most 3M N95 masks, so it’s pretty crazy that they’re on sale right now at a discount so they cost a fraction of the price of N95s. It’s a big surprise, and it’s a good time to load up because new coronavirus cases are already starting to surge now that schools have reopened. Amazon also has Purell pump bottles and Purell travel bottles at the lowest prices on the internet right now, so don’t miss out.

Those essentials are all great to stock up on, but there are plenty of other great deals to be found right now at Amazon. Wondering what this week’s top sellers were in the ever-popular electronics category? We’ve listed the top five from this past week down below.

5. Roku Premiere

Streaming devices were big sellers this week, and the one that landed in the #5 slot is one of the best streamers ever made. It’s the Roku Premiere that delivers 4K resolution and HDR content for just $39.

4. Roku Express HD

The aforementioned Roku Premiere is indeed a tremendous value at $39, but you can spend even less if you don’t care about 4K resolution or HDR content. That’s why the Roku Express HD is this week’s #4 top seller.

3. All-New Toshiba 32LF221U21 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV – Fire TV Edition

A 32-inch TV with built-in Fire TV software is going to be a top seller at any price under $250. This awesome Toshiba model is down to $179.99 right now, so it’s totally a no-brainer.

2. Fire TV Stick 4K

In the #2 spot this week, we have the Fire TV Stick 4K that’s probably the best streaming media device Amazon has ever made, in terms of value. It also comes with a full year of Food Network Kitchen for free if you grab one right now.

1. Echo Dot

The $50 Echo Dot is always a best-seller at Amazon and a big part of the reason why is because it often goes on sale for even less than $50. Head over to Amazon now and you’ll find the Dot on sale for just $39.99. Or, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get two for just $39.98 with the coupon code DOTPRIME2PK — that’s $19.99 each!

