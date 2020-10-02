If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Lysol spray is proven to kill the novel coronavirus and it’s in high demand as a result, but it’s just one of several different types of disinfectants and sanitizers that have been proven to kill the virus that causes COVID-19.

Purell hand sanitizer, Purell alcohol wipes, and sprays containing ethyl alcohol are more examples that have been shown to neutralize the coronavirus.

These crucial coronavirus essentials are often still difficult to find in stores, so we’ve rounded up seven covid-killing sanitizers and disinfectants that you can find right now at Amazon.

Aside from practicing strict social distancing, there are two things you need to keep yourself protected from the novel coronavirus: Face masks and cleaners that kill the virus.

As far as face masks go, there are two in particular that our readers love most. Powecom KN95 face masks are the only FDA-authorized KN95 masks on Amazon, and they were found by NIOSH to block up to 99.2% of 3-micron particles. That’s better performance than most 3M N95 masks, but these only cost $2.63 each when you get a 10-pack bundled with five BNX A96 masks that are made right here in the USA. Those masks are all great for higher-risk situations like being indoors around other people or riding public transportation, and then Jointown 3-ply masks for $0.25 each are our readers’ favorite for low-risk situations like when you’re outdoors.

Where disinfectants and sanitizers are concerned, good options from top brands are still often quite difficult to come by in stores. This is especially true now that new coronavirus cases are on the rise again following school reopenings. Luckily supply has increased dramatically on Amazon, and we dug up seven different types of disinfectants and sanitizing products for you that are all available right now at Amazon.

Options for sanitizers that have been proven to kill the novel coronavirus include Purell pump bottles and travel bottles, Purell alcohol wipes, and best-selling 80% alcohol spray that’s on sale right now at its lowest price ever. For disinfectants, Lysol spray, Lysol wipes, and of course Clorox bleach cleaner. Check out all that and more down below.

Purell hand sanitizer

Purell prices skyrocketed when the coronavirus pandemic began, but they’ve come down a bit since then. Now, we managed to dig up several listings for Purell sold directly by Amazon at the lowest prices of 2020 so far.

Show you care about the well-being of your team and visitors with PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel for Workplaces

Place PURELL hand sanitizer at desks, in common areas, and restrooms

Perfect for frequent use. Mild formula with 4 moisturizers is free of triclosan, parabens, phthalates, and preservatives; so it does not dry out or irritate skin. Hands feel soft, even after many uses

Place an 8 oz or 20oz PURELL bottle on each employee’s desk, in reception areas and in conference and break rooms

Pump Case Includes: 12 – PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel for Workplaces – 8 fl oz or 20 fl oz pump bottles

Travel Case Includes: 36 – PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel for Workplaces – 1 fl oz Flip-Cap Bottles with Display Bowl

Purell alcohol wipes

Purell acohol wipes are impossible to find in stores, but we found two well-priced Amazon listings.

Lysol wipes

Disinfects & kills 99.9% of viruses & bacteria

Kills 99.9% of viruses & bacteria, including 8 cold & flu viruses

Unique Micro-Pocket Pattern ideal to quickly trap & lift everyday messes

Removes > 95% of allergens

Safe to use on electronics: Smartphones, Tablets & Remote Controls

Alcohol spray

Any spray containing at least 60% ethyl alcohol will kill the novel coronavirus according to the CDC, and Chemical Guys HYG10016 Alcohol Antiseptic is the best one we’ve found. It contains 80% ethynol and can be used as a hand sanitizer or to disinfect plastic and cardboard packaging.

Clean and sanitize your hands anywhere, anytime, without running water or towels

Sanitize your hands in mere seconds

Fast acting, fast drying formula – dries in about 30 seconds

No added fragrance – this product is 80% agave-based alcohol, therefore it has a tequila-like scent

Clorox bleach cleaner

DISINFECTANT CLEANER: Use this refill spray bottle with a convenient screw top lid to fill your Clorox Clean-Up All Purpose Cleaner with Bleach

MULTI-SURFACE CLEANER: This Clorox all in one, fresh smelling spray cleaner deodorizes surfaces around the home or offic

BLEACH CLEANING SPRAY: Powerful spray with bleach removes tough stains and grease and eliminates odors caused by bacteria, mold and mildew

REFILL BOTTLE: This spray cleaner refill bottle has dependable Clorox cleaning power to eliminate any office or household surface mess

CLOROX BLEACH SPRAY: This spray cleaner, from Clorox Commercial Solutions, has dependable Clorox cleaning power to eliminate surface messes in homes and businesses

Lysol spray

Kills 99.9% of viruses & bacteria*

Kills over 100 illness causing germs, including cold & flu viruses

Kills 99.9% of odor causing bacteria*

Prevents Mold & Mildew from growing for up to a week

Sanitizes all kinds of hard & soft surfaces*

Pine-Sol Sparking Wave multi-surface cleaner

Concentrated formula you can dilute to clean nearly every surface, including furniture, toilet, tubs, floors, walls, counters, appliances and more

Works on tough jobs like garbage cans, pet areas and diaper pails

Cuts grease and grime in the kitchen, living room, bathroom and more

Efficiently targets and removes germs and stains

Powerful and concentrated formula

