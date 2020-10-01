If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Longtime readers who have been following BGR Deals for years know that the Depstech WF010 Wireless Borescope Camera is one of the most popular smartphone accessories we cover. This brilliant little device connects wirelessly to your phone and uses it as a viewfinder as you snake it into just about anything. You can capture video, snap still photos, or just peer into tight spaces as you work on something or look for a problem. There’s also a mirror attachment so you can see around corners, plus a hook attachment that lets you grab tiny objects that might’ve been dropped into tight spaces.

It’s an awesome accessory and it happens to be discounted right now at Amazon. Clip the 10% coupon on the product page and you can snag one for $32.39 instead of $36. That’s a decent discount on a great product that’s worth every penny, but there’s another deal you should definitely consider first.

The newer Depstech DS450 Borescope Camera is everything the WF010 is, but so much more. First and foremost, it has its own crystal clear 4.5-inch IPS display so you don’t need to connect it to your smartphone in order to use it. It also has a higher-quality camera with dual lenses. One lens faces forward like any other borescope, but the other one faces to the side so you can see around corners without a mirror. It has a nice big battery that works for 5 full hours before it needs to be charged, and it comes with a microSD card for storage.

All those upgrades do cost a pretty penny compared to the WF010 model, but there’s a double-dip deal you can take advantage of from Wednesday through this coming Monday. Clip the 15% coupon on the product page and use the promo code 4L78THXO at checkout, and you’ll only pay $66.74! That’s a great deal compared to the $89 list price, so don’t miss out.

Depstech DS450 Borescope Camera – $66.74

[1080P Dual Lens]: The dual-lens endoscope can inspect the range of 80° in front and its side with the ergonomics design, allowing you to observe the pipeline inner situation more conveniently.

[Updated 4.5in IPS Screen]: This hand-held borescope is ready to use after powering on, displaying the real-time image directly on its 4.5in color screen; 3300mAh large capacity provides 5 hours continuous work.

[Enough Lights]: Featuring with 6 adjustable LED lights on the camera tip, this inspection camera helps you see clearly even when inspecting in a dark place. Behind the endoscope, there is a built-in torchlight for inspecting at night.

[Long Range Flexible Snake Cable]: For a better inspecting experience, this industrial endoscope is adopted with a semi-rigid material cable, 16.5ft long, which can be folded to different shapes and reach deep inside the inspection areas.

[Helpful Attachments]: 2 useful accessories can be attached on the camera probe for different use-magnet and hook for fetching tings; Support TF card(Not included) up to 32GB, packaged with a 16GB TF card.

1080P Dual-Lens Endoscope, DEPSTECH Borescope with 4.5in IPS Screen, HD Inspection Camera with… $66.74 From Amazon| Use code 4L78THXO by 10/5

Depstech WF010 Wireless Borescope Camera – $32.39

Endoscope with Wide Compatibility: This wireless WiFi endoscope can work with Android 5.0+ smartphone and iPhone with iOS 9+ system. Armed with 11.5ft bendable semi-rigid Snake cable can extend to all corners of your house. Perfect for iPhone users who want to do inspection work.

WiFi Connection, Easy to Use: Download and install the compatible app on your device. No need extra adapter or cable, just connect with your smartphone via WiFi. Then start the App to begin your inspection.

HD Inspection Camera: 2.0MP borescope offers you a wonderful experience of capturing a clear close range HD video in AVI format and image in JPG format with adjustable resolutions 640×480, 1280 x 720, and 1600 x1200.

IP67 Waterproof, 8.4mm Diameter Probe: With 6 adjustable LED light and a thin waterproof probe, this endoscope is suitable for various types of environment, for example, low-light or dark area, damp or wet area etc.

Tips: Turn on the Wi-Fi Endoscope, then it will generate a Wi-Fi signal. Open the WLAN settings of your phone, if the Wifi name started with Jetion, please make sure that your App is “DEPSTECH”. Or if it started with DEPSTECH, then you need to download the App “DEPSTECH-view”. It will help you get the real-time image of the endoscope.

DEPSTECH Wireless Endoscope, IP67 Waterproof WiFi Borescope Inspection 2.0 Megapixels HD Snake… $32.39 Available from Amazon

