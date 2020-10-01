If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Purell was just as difficult to come by online as N95 masks up until a few weeks ago, but now there’s plenty in stock and there are even some shockingly good deals to be found.

Head over to Amazon and you’ll find Purell in stock with prices starting at just $10.10, while the best deals are on 12-packs of 8oz Purell pump bottles and 12-pack of 20oz Purell pump bottles.

In this post, we’ll cover the five best Purell hand sanitizer deals you can find online right now.

Even now, more than 8 months since the novel coronavirus pandemic began, there are still some essential products that are impossible to find in stores and price-gouged when you can find them online. N95 masks are at the very top of the list, but we actually recommend skipping N95 masks for two reasons. First, they’re still in short supply and you shouldn’t reward online retailers who are gouging prices and taking supply away from healthcare professionals and first responders. Second, there’s an even better option that’s available to anyone and everyone.

Powecom KN95 face masks are the only KN95 masks on Amazon that are authorized on the FDA’s list. They were tested by NIOSH and found to filter up to 99.2% of small airborne particles, which is even better performance than most 3M N95 masks. 10-packs are in stock right now on Amazon for $26.25 instead of $45, which matches the lowest price we’ve ever seen for these N95-beating masks.

The other essential product you need for protection against COVID-19 is Purell, and it’s still impossible to find in stores in most regions. There’s plenty available on Amazon these days though — and there are even some discounts available, which is shocking! In this post, we’ll cover the five best Purell deals you’ll find online right now.

12-packs of 8oz Purell pump bottles are 31% off right now at Amazon, which is easily the best deal we’ve seen since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. If you want to load up even more and get an even lower per-ounce price in the process, you can pick up a 12-pack of 20oz Purell pump bottles.

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 8 fl oz Pump Bottle (Pack of 12) -… $51.90 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel for Workplaces, Clean Scent, 20 fl oz Pump Bottle… $112.90 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon

The two Purell pump bottle listings above are both sold directly by Amazon at the best prices anywhere, but there’s another option for people who don’t want to buy a 12-pack and are willing to pay a little extra money. 3-packs of 8oz Purell pump bottles are available from third-party sellers on Amazon starting at $24.75.

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer 8 oz Pump Bottle - Pack of 3 $24.75 Available from Amazon

You’ll also find that 36-packs of 1oz travel Purell bottles are down to the lowest price of 2020, and they’re perfect to carry with you in a pocket, backpack, briefcase, or purse. With schools having reopened all across the country, it’s definitely a good idea to stock up. And if you don’t need quite that many travel bottles, you can pick up a 4-pack of 1oz Purell bottles for just $10.10.

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 1 fl oz Flip-Cap Bottle with Displa… $35.64 for 36 bottles Available from Amazon

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Gel 1 OZ Travel Size (4 Pack) $10.10 for 4 bottles Available from Amazon

