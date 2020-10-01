Netflix is adding a ton of content to its streaming service in October, but these are the best new movies and shows we think you should add to your queue this month.

The Haunting of Bly Manor is a direct follow-up to Hill House, from the same creator and with some of the same stars, but featuring an entirely new story and location.

Fresh off its Emmy wins, the final season of Schitt’s Creek is also coming to Netflix this month.

With winter approaching (and potentially a second wave of the coronavirus), many of us are probably going to start spending a lot more time indoors over the next few months. Thankfully, Netflix will continue pumping out new originals throughout 2020, and October is an especially exciting month, as The Haunting of Hill House will get a sequel series, a new Aaron Sorkin movie is debuting, and another season of Schitt’s Creek is being added.

In chronological order, here are the top ten movies and shows coming to Netflix in the month of October:

Fargo | October 1st Hunt for the Wilderpeople | October 1st Schitt’s Creek: Season 6 | October 7th The Haunting of Bly Manor | October 9th From The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan and producer Trevor Macy comes THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR, the next highly anticipated chapter of The Haunting anthology series, set in 1980s England. After an au pair’s tragic death, Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas) hires a young American nanny (Victoria Pedretti) to care for his orphaned niece and nephew (Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) who reside at Bly Manor with the estate’s chef Owen (Rahul Kohli), groundskeeper Jamie (Amelia Eve) and housekeeper, Mrs. Grose (T’Nia Miller). But all is not as it seems at the manor, and centuries of dark secrets of love and loss are waiting to be unearthed in this chilling gothic romance. At Bly Manor, dead doesn’t mean gone. Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 3 | October 12th Against all odds, Kipo and the gang ended an old enemy’s reign of terror. Now they’re on a mission to fight a fierce anti-Mute evildoer: Dr. Emilia. Moneyball | October 14th Social Distance | October 15th Shot in isolation, this tragicomic anthology series features both dark and funny takes on how people strive to stay connected while staying apart. The Trial of the Chicago 7 | October 16th What was intended to be a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard. The organizers of the protest—including Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale—were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot and the trial that followed was one of the most notorious in history. Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2 | October 19th In six new episodes, Unsolved Mysteries profiles more unexplained disappearances, tragic events, and bizarre occurrences. Perhaps one viewer holds the key to solving these cases. Detectives, journalists, and family members offer intriguing theories in this gripping series, from the creators of the original docuseries, Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, and 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of Stranger Things. The Queen’s Gambit | October 23rd Based on the novel by Walter Tevis, the Netflix limited series drama THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT is a coming-of-age story that explores the true cost of genius. Abandoned and entrusted to a Kentucky orphanage in the late 1950s, a young Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy) discovers an astonishing talent for chess while developing an addiction to tranquilizers provided by the state as a sedative for the children. Haunted by her personal demons and fueled by a cocktail of narcotics and obsession, Beth transforms into an impressively skilled and glamorous outcast while determined to conquer the traditional boundaries established in the male-dominated world of competitive chess.

Now that you’ve seen the best, be sure to take a look at the rest — here’s the full list of everything being added to Netflix’s catalog this month, as well as everything that the service will be removing.