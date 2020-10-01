All Marvel movies that are part of MCU Phase 4 have been delayed to 2021 or later because of the pandemic, with only the WandaVision TV series expected to premiere on Disney+ this year.

While the MCU is facing significant delays, reports say that Marvel has been working behind the scenes to find its next Avengers.

After casting Tatiana Maslany, Marvel has reportedly inked a deal with newcomer Iman Vellani to play the crucial role of Ms. Marvel.

Marvel’s MCU Phase 4 will debut with WandaVision at some point in late November or early December. That’s a stark departure from Marvel’s initial plans for 2020, which included two movies (Black Widow and The Eternals) and at least two TV shows (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision). Black Widow is now delayed to May 2021 because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, and all the other films have been pushed back. The novel coronavirus pandemic forced Disney to halt production on all shows including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as well as Loki, and there’s no telling when they will launch on Disney+. We already have reason to believe that Falcon can’t premiere before Black Widow, as the events in Phase 4 might need to be released in a specific order.

That’s the current state of MCU Phase 4, and it’s not that exciting for fans. But while Disney is delaying Phase 4 adventures, there’s certainly great news for the future of the Avengers team, as one more new member has been just confirmed.

A few days ago, we learned that Tatiana Maslany was cast as Jennifer Walters, or She-Hulk, for the upcoming Disney+ series of the same name. As we explained before, Phase 4 is a rebuilding stage for Marvel. New superheroes will be introduced to replace the dead or retired Avengers from the Infinity Saga. Marvel will also bring new villains to the MCU, including the next-massive threat to pick up where Thanos left off. The X-Men will likely be teased in one way or another in the coming films and TV series, and let’s not forget that Fantastic Four is confirmed for a reboot.

In other words, it will be a while until we get the Avengers 5 film we all want to see. But as time passes, we’ll find out who will play the next major Avengers members. Deadline reports that Marvel has found its Ms. Marvel after “a long and hard search.” Iman Vellani will star in the Disney+ based on the comics, and she will then step up to join the Avengers team on bigger adventures.

Marvel has not confirmed the news, but Kevin Feige did say previously that Kamala Khan (or Ms. Marvel) will be included in future Marvel films. Kumail Nanjiani, who plays a superhero in The Eternals, has already congratulated Vellani for the role.

I just saw they cast Ms. Marvel and legit got teary eyed. Congratulations Iman Vellani! Your work is going to mean so much to so many people, myself included. I can’t wait. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) September 30, 2020

The Ms. Marvel Disney+ TV series has no release date and it’s unclear when production will start, given the current health crisis. But the series will introduce the MCU’s first Muslim superhero. Deadline says that Marvel’s plan was “always was to stay true to the character in finding the right actress to play the role, even if it meant offering a person that was not well known to the public.” Vellani has never acted before in a big-budget production.

That’s all we know about Ms. Marvel at this point, so we will have to wait a while until we learn more details about the series and how it fits into the MCU storyline. Bisha K. Ali will serve as a writer on the project, with Marvel tapping Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and Meera Menon to direct.