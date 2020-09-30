If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We all need to familiarize ourselves with the CDC’s coronavirus page that’s packed with important advice on how to protect ourselves and our loved ones from the novel coronavirus. It’s all vital info, especially with COVID-19 cases spiking yet again following school reopenings. That said, there are a few things in particular that you really need to pay close attention to.

The most important piece of information is the fact that you need to wear a face mask whenever you go out, whether it’s to go to the supermarket or just to take a walk around the block. Simple 3-ply masks like Amazon’s best-selling coronavirus face masks are more than enough to do the job as long as you’re not indoors close to other people. For higher-risk situations like riding public transportation or being around other people in an office or store, for example, you need better masks. Powecom KN95 face masks are NIOSH-tested and FDA-authorized, and they’re actually in stock right now at Amazon for $29.99 per 10-pack instead of $45.

KN95 Face Mask Reusable, Disposable Masks on FDA EUA List, Protection for Dust Pollen, 10 Pack $29.99 ($3.00 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) $17.96 ($0.36 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Beyond high-quality face masks, there’s something else you need that’s just as important: hand sanitizer. Purell is still impossible to find in most stores, of course, but there is a ton of it in stock right now at Amazon. What’s more, the hottest listings available right now are sold directly by Amazon at the lowest prices since the novel coronavirus pandemic began! Hurry up and you can snag 12-packs of 8oz Purell pump bottles, 36-packs of 1oz Purell travel bottles, and 12-packs of 20oz Purell pump bottles at prices you won’t believe, and it’s all ready to ship out right away with free Prime delivery.

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 8 fl oz Pump Bottle (Pack of 12) -… $51.90 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 1 fl oz Flip-Cap Bottle with Displa… $35.64 for 36 bottles Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel for Workplaces, Clean Scent, 20 fl oz Pump Bottle… $112.90 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Also of note, you’ve got a rare opportunity to get actual Purell alcohol wipes on Amazon, and they’re still impossible to find anywhere else.

The Gojo Industries Incorporated MCK42731800 - Sanitizing Skin Wipe Purell Individual Packet Al… $38.95 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Gojo Purell Sanitizing Hand Wipes Individually Wrapped 100-Ct. Box by Gojo,Pack of 2 $74.95 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Believe it or not, you can also get hand sanitizer on Amazon right now that’s even stronger than Purell. The strongest hand sanitizer you can get on Amazon is SupplyAID 80% Alcohol Hand Sanitizer Gel, which is available right now for just $19.01 per 2-pack of 16oz bottles.

SupplyAID 80% Alcohol Hand Sanitizer Gel w/Soothing Aloe FDA # 74035-1051-5, 16 Fl Oz, Pack of… $15.48 for 2 bottles Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

You can also pick up 6-packs of Suave hand sanitizer right now, which has been very popular with our readers.

Suave Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Based Kills 99.9% of Germs 10 oz,Pack of 6 $26.94 for 6 bottles Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

If you want excellent sanitizer with the same formulation and the same 70% alcohol content as Purell but for less money, you definitely need to check out Medex hand sanitizer. 12-packs are on sale right now for $39.99 when you clip the coupon on the product page, and Medex is a big brand that’s sold in major stores like Whole Foods, CVS, Costco, and 7-Eleven.

Medex Hand Sanitizer 70%+ Alcohol, Kills 99.99% $39.99 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Last but certainly not least, you can get a great big “fish bowl” of 36 bottles of best-selling Wish hand sanitizer with 70% alcohol content for $29.99. That’s just $0.83 per bottle for big-brand hand sanitizer that will easily last you for years — even during a pandemic.

Wish Hand Sanitizer 2oz Pocket Size 36 units per Fishbowl Jar $29.99 for 36 bottles Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.