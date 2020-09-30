If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Some smart devices are just smart, while others are truly SMART. The LARQ Insulated Self-Cleaning Water Bottle With UV Water Purifier is a perfect example of the latter.

You might not think a water bottle would be something in need of a modern makeover, especially considering how popular stainless steel water bottles from companies like Contigo are. Pretty much everyone out there who goes to the gym, bikes, hikes, or does any type of workout outside of their homes has one — and they love it. These great bottles keep your water or other drinks cold for hours and hours, ensuring that refreshing hydration is always accessible with just one twist of a cap. But the basic design of insulated water bottles has gone unchanged for so many years, and it turns out there’s a brilliant addition that every water bottle should have.

That’s where the LARQ Insulated Self-Cleaning Water Bottle With UV Water Purifier comes in. It features a design that’s just as sleek as anything from Contigo, with a stainless steel exterior and insulation that keeps your water ice cold for up to 24 hours. But it also has a killer feature you won’t find on any Contigo bottle: an integrated water purifier! That’s right, a UV-C LED light built right into the bottle cap purifies your water in 60 seconds or deep-cleans for 3 minutes. It has a battery that lasts for a month on each charge and it’s obviously completely waterproof.

LARQ’s brilliant self-cleaning water bottles are awesome, but they’re also quite pricey. Head over to Amazon right now, however, and you’ll find a big one-day sale that slashes up to 30% off these great bottles. Prices start at just $76 until the end of the day on Wednesday, and that’s an incredible value for something you’ll get tons of use out of for years to come. Definitely take advantage of this great sale.

LARQ Insulated Self-Cleaning and Stainless Steel Water Bottle With UV Water Purifier, 25oz, Obs… $76.00 - $103.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the important notes from Larq’s product page on Amazon:

ERADICATES BACTERIA FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND – using innovative non-toxic mercury-free UV-C LED technology to purify water and clean the inner surfaces of the bottle by eliminating odor-causing bacteria and viruses

PURE WATER IN 60 SECONDS – Works at the touch of a button and self-cleans by intelligently activating every 2 hours to keep your bottle fresh and stink-free.

KEEP YOUR COOL – or keep things toasty. Double-wall vacuum insulated and stainless steel bottle keeps your water cold for 24 hours and hot for 12.

LONG-LASTING POWER – USB rechargeable Li-polymer battery gives you self-cleaning power for up to a month on a full charge.

SPLASH-PROOF – Recharge with waterproof IPX7-rated MicroUSB connector (MicroUSB to USB charging cable is included)

LARQ Insulated Self-Cleaning and Stainless Steel Water Bottle With UV Water Purifier, 25oz, Obs… $76.00 - $103.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.