We’re going to cut right to the chase on this one because time is seriously of the essence: Nintendo Switch consoles are in stock right now at Amazon for the first time in a long, long time. At this point, they’re harder to find than N95 masks! Hurry — and we do mean HURRY — and you can actually get a Switch with free Prime shipping for the regular retail price of $299.99 instead of $500+, which is how much shady third-party sellers have been charging lately. There is no question whatsoever that these will sell out fast, so grab one right now while you still can. Once they sell out, your best bet is to pick up a Nintendo Switch Lite instead.

Here are the highlights from the product page:

3 Play Styles: TV Mode, Tabletop Mode, Handheld Mode

6.2-inch, multi-touch capacitive touch screen

4.5-9+ Hours of Battery Life *Will vary depending on software usage conditions

Connects over Wi-Fi for multiplayer gaming; Up to 8 consoles can be connected for local wireless multiplayer

Model number: HAC-001(-01)

