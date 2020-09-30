If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re in the market for AirPods, today is a good day to finally pull the trigger. Head over to Amazon right now and you’ll find $30 discounts on both the AirPods Pro and AirPods 2, plus an even bigger $40 discount on AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case. But if you’re eyeing one of Apple’s AirPods 2 models because you don’t really need all the bells and whistles, there’s definitely another option you should consider.

Even with Amazon’s deep discounts, you’ll still need to cough up at least $129 for AirPods. That’s a fine deal compared to the standard retail prices at an Apple store right now, but there’s a rival pair of true wireless earbuds that you should check out instead. Anker Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds offer tons of great features you won’t find on AirPods 2 like CVC 8.0 noise reduction, graphene drivers, and a whopping 40 hours of playtime between the earbuds and the included charging case. They also have silicone ear tips to lock in all that great sound instead of letting it leak out like AirPods do.

These awesome Anker earbuds are on sale right now for just $47.49, which is a steal compared to the $129 or $160 you’ll pay for AirPods 2 even while they’re discounted over at Amazon. Definitely check them out.

Anker Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds with 4 Microphones, CVC 8.0 Noise Reduction, Grap… $47.49 Available from Amazon

Here are the bullet points Anker included on the Amazon product page:

Perfect for Home Offices: Each earbud has two microphones with beamforming noise reduction and cVc 8.0 technology for superior vocal enhancement and background-noise suppression.

Incredible Sound Powered By Graphene Drivers: Delivers music with a wider soundstage and exceptional accuracy and clarity. BassUp technology enhances bass by up to 43% and aptX audio offers lossless transmission between your device and the wireless earbuds.

40-Hour Playtime* with Fast Charge: A single charge gives you a full 7 hours of listening, while the charging case extends that to 40 hours. When you’re in a rush and need power fast, simply charge for 10 minutes and get up to 1 hour of playtime.

IPX7 Waterproof: Life P2 wireless earbuds boast IPX7-rated protection that defends against liquids in any weather conditions.

One-Step Pairing: Our proprietary PUSH AND GO technology streamlines the setup process so when you remove the wireless earbuds from the charging case, they’ll automatically connect to the last paired device.

