Prime Day 2020 might still be a little over two weeks away, but you wouldn’t know it from looking at Wednesday’s roundup of the best daily deals online. In fact, some of these sales are completely unheard of! Here’s what you have to look forward to in today’s big roundup:
- Amazon’s only FDA-authorized KN95 face masks at an all-time low price of $29.99 per 10-pack instead of $45 (they work better than 3M N95 masks!)
- Best-selling 3-ply face masks for just $0.36 each
- Five awesome early Prime Day deals including a $250 Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $99.99 when you get a refurb, a top-rated bidet for $23.99, and $20 off Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses
- Shocking discounts on Purell 8oz pump bottles and Purell 1oz travel bottles
- New, lower pricing on Purell alcohol wipes that are literally impossible to find anywhere else
- Less inflated prices on Clorox wipes
- A deep $30 discount on AirPods Pro
- Anker true wireless earbuds that sound better than AirPods 2 for just $47.49
- $31.50 off the Airthings Wave, a brilliant smart home device you never knew you needed, or get the Airthings Wave Mini for just $79.65
- A heavenly mattress pillow topper with 12,000 5-star reviews for as little as $40
- A big $25 discount on the “iPhone of forehead thermometers” that drops it to its lowest price since the start of the coronavirus pandemic
- Up to 30% off LARQ’s amazing self-cleaning water bottles with a built-in UV-C LED light, today only
- Another one-day sale on AuraGlow teeth whitening kits
- Kasa smart plugs for just $6.75 each instead of $15
- A top-selling pulse oximeter that can alert you to a possible coronavirus infection for only $15.22
- Plenty more!
Check out all those deals and more down below.
KN95 Face Mask Reusable, Disposable Masks on FDA EUA List, Protection for Dust Pollen, 10 Pack $29.99 Available from Amazon
PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 8 fl oz Pump Bottle (Pack of 12) -… $51.90 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon
Clorox Fresh Scent Disinfecting Wipes, 75 Count 2-Pack $38.37 Available from Amazon
The Gojo Industries Incorporated MCK42731800 - Sanitizing Skin Wipe Purell Individual Packet Al… $38.95 Available from Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro $219.00 Available from Amazon
Anker Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds with 4 Microphones, CVC 8.0 Noise Reduction, Grap… $47.49 Available from Amazon
Gojo Purell Sanitizing Hand Wipes Individually Wrapped 100-Ct. Box by Gojo,Pack of 2 $74.95 Available from Amazon
PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 1 fl oz Flip-Cap Bottle with Displa… $35.64 for 36 bottles Available from Amazon
PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel for Workplaces, Clean Scent, 20 fl oz Pump Bottle… $112.90 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon
Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) $17.96 ($0.36 / mask) Available from Amazon
$197.50 $197.50 Available from Amazon
Airthings Wave Mini - Indoor Air Quality + Mold Risk Monitor - Chemicals (TVOCs), Humidity, Tem… $79.65 Available from Amazon
oaskys Queen Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper Cotton Top Pillow Top with Down Alterna… $39.95 - $59.90 Available from Amazon
$34.99 $34.99 Available from Amazon
LARQ Insulated Self-Cleaning and Stainless Steel Water Bottle With UV Water Purifier, 25oz, Obs… $76.00 - $103.00 Available from Amazon
AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit, LED Light, 35% Carbamide Peroxide, (2) 5ml Gel Syringes, Tray and… $29.95 Available from Amazon
AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Gel Syringe Refill Pack, 35% Carbamide Peroxide, (3) 5ml Syringes $16.45 Available from Amazon
Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link, Smart Home WiFi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home&IFTTT,No… $26.99 ($6.75 each) Available from Amazon
Fingertip Pulse Oximeter, Blood Oxygen Saturation Monitor (SpO2) with Pulse Rate Measurements a… $15.22 Available from Amazon
Early Prime Day 2020 deals for Prime members only
Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro, with HD Video, Motion Activated Alerts, Easy Ins… $99.99 for Prime members only Available from Amazon
CHWARES 1080P Smart Video Doorbell Camera with Chime, Wireless Wi-Fi Smart Video Doorbell Secur… $60.79 for Prime members only Available from Amazon
Hikeren Bidet MH2063W, Bidet Toilet Attachment with Dual Nozzle, Non Electric Adjustable Water… $23.99 for Prime members only Available from Amazon
Tenergy LED Light Bulb, 9 watts Equivalent A19 E26 Medium Standard Base, 5000K Daylight White E… $18.99 for Prime members only Available from Amazon
Ray-Ban Aviator Classic, Shiny Gold, 58 mm $183.60 for Prime members only Available from Amazon
