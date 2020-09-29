If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Everyone out there is familiar with Instant Pot’s extensive lineup of multi-use electric pressure cookers. The majority of you likely have one in your kitchen right now, but even people who don’t own an Instant Pot are well aware of how much people love them. One simple device that takes up a surprisingly small amount of counter space can be used to cook up countless hundreds of different delicious recipes, and one-touch cooking programs make it so easy to cook a perfect meal with minimal effort.

Even if you’re familiar with Instant Pots, however, you might not realize that the same company now has a similar product line of blenders. That’s right, they finally make cooking blenders that offer a one-stop shop for food prep and cooking! Hot and cold modes are both covered by these awesome blenders, of course, and you won’t believe all the different dishes you can make without any other kitchen gadgets. The Instant Ace Nova Cooking Blender is already wildly popular among people who have discovered it, and it typically sells for $120. Head over to Amazon right now though, and you can get yourself this awesome multi-use blender for just $87.04!

Instant Ace Nova Cooking Blender, Hot and Cold, 9 One Touch Programs, 54 oz, 1000W $87.04 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

You probably never thought about making smoothies with an Instant Pot machine, but now you can. The different modes, as is accustomed for Instant Pots, apply to this blender as well. There’s so much you can do with this, that you pretty much will have the complete run of the kitchen by filling out the areas that your other devices couldn’t do when you add this. It holds up to 54 ounces, so you can make plenty in it.

Here are the key details from Amazon’s product page:

Instant Ace Nova Cooking Blender

From the makers of Instant Pot: This 9-in-1 hot and cold blender is versatile making hot tasty soups with a hot heating element

Easy: 9-in-1 one touch buttons makes meals a breeze from breakfast pancake batter, fluffy eggs, creamy smoothies, baby food to comfort meals like hot soups, stews, cakes, bread and pizza dough, queso dip and more

Treat yourself: Easily make frozen treats, milkshakes, puddings, Frappuccino’s, cake and brownie batter, pie dough and more

Tasty Smoothies: Zip through ingredients with this powerhouse 25,000RPM 10-speed customizable countertop blender making smoothies nutritious and tasty

Silky Smooth or Chunky Soups – Add fresh vegetables, broth- even raw meat. Ace Nova boils then gently stirs so everything cooks perfectly, and noodles stay intact

Patio drinks to your home: Make marvelous margaritas and other frozen cocktails with the Crushed Ice program

Hot Tasty Soups: Instant Pot Blenders give you thorough and even cooking with a hot heating element, unlike blade friction heating blenders

Accessories included: Patented 3-in-1 food tamper, measuring cup & cleaning brush, and a food-safe, machine washable strainer bag for making soy, rice, oat, and nut milks. 120 volt 60 hertz power supply – please check your voltage if not in North America

Get inspired. Free Instant Pot app on iOS and Android devices is, loaded with hundreds of recipes for any cuisine to get you started. Millions of users provide support and guidance in the many Instant Pot online communities

Instant Ace Nova Cooking Blender, Hot and Cold, 9 One Touch Programs, 54 oz, 1000W $87.04 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.