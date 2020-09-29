If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re an Apple fan in search of a great deal on AirPods, we’ve got good news and bad news for you today. The good news is that Amazon still has the best prices you’ll find on Apple’s incredible noise cancelling AirPods Pro and on the beloved entry-level AirPods 2. The bad news is that is appears as though these deals are on the verge of wrapping up because Amazon’s deepest AirPods discount has already ended.

AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case have been on sale with a huge $45 discount for about a month now, and so many of our readers have taken advantage of that killer deal. Unfortunately, it just ended on Monday evening and you’ll find a meager $10 discount in its place. That certainly stinks if you missed out on the sale, but don’t be too concerned because you can still score solid discounts on Apple’s two AirPods models that are even more popular.

AirPods Pro that cost $250 from every other retailer out there are down to $219 right now at Amazon, as they have been for the past week. That’s double the discount that we saw last year on Black Friday. Now that Amazon’s deal on AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case is over though, we’re not sure how much longer this deal will be around. If you’re looking to spend a bit less money despite that deep discount, you’ll find AirPods 2 on sale at the all-time low price of just $129. Again, this deal could be done at any moment, so hurry up and pick up a pair of either model before it’s too late.

The comfort is something that you’ll really be able to tell with the AirPods Pro, thanks to the three sizes of soft silicone tips. These are easy to keep in your ear all day long if you need to, and you can move from place to place. Plus, with the latest software update, your AirPods Pro will seamlessly switch between devices, so you don’t have to disconnect them to only reconnect them to another device.

AirPods Pro

Active noise cancellation for immersive sound

Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you

Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit

Sweat and water resistant

Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

The Wireless Charging Case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life

Apple AirPods Pro $219.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AirPods 2

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) $129.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

