The latest stimulus check update from the IRS is a reminder that a deadline is coming up by which people need to make sure the tax agency has their information if they want to receive a stimulus check this year.



The IRS wants people to make sure the agency has their personal details by October 15, which can be done by visiting the IRS’ non-filers tool online.

For now, no new stimulus checks are coming via any kind of new accord in Congress. These checks stemming from the October 15 date are the one and only check Americans will get this year.

For as much as we’ve covered all of the ins and outs of the news surrounding coronavirus stimulus checks here at BGR, one thing that keeps amazing me as 2020 starts winding down (and while everyone is still waiting on a stimulus check update that hopefully includes a second check) is the following. It’s the fact that there are apparently still millions of Americans who haven’t gotten their first $1,200 stimulus payment yet.

That is quite simply unacceptable and an embarrassingly bad miss for money that was supposed to have been distributed months ago to provide something of a temporary lifeline and boost to the economy. Tens of millions of Americans lost their jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic and so many others are dealing with myriad related financial issues like trying to find the money to pay rent and various bills. All the while, there is money that literally has these Americans’ name on it, just waiting to be sent out.

It may well be that Congress achieves a miracle and overcomes its current legislative stalemate over new coronavirus stimulus legislation and come to some sort of accord over new stimulus checks before the end of this year. But don’t wait for that. As we noted here, if you still haven’t received your first payment, here’s how — and here, also, is a date you need to circle on your calendar.

There’s a deadline of October 15 coming up that the IRS wants Americans to be aware of. The IRS needs your personal details by this deadline if the tax agency doesn’t have them yet, in order to get a stimulus check sent out to you this year.

This is for people who don’t normally file a tax return, perhaps because their annual income is to low for them to be required to do so. These people need to use the IRS’s “Non-Filers” tool in order to give the IRS the information it needs so it can get a check out to you ASAP. The “non-filers” tool is meant for individual taxpayers who make less than $12,200 and couples who earn less than $24,400 per year.

It’s also important to note that even if individuals have earned less than that (or even if they’ve earned nothing at all) they’re still eligible to receive a stimulus check.

Don’t be surprised, as we get closer to the October 15 deadline, if you also get a letter in the mail from the IRS if this applies to you. The tax agency said last week in a news release that it’s sending out those letters to affected Americans:

“The IRS will mail the letters to people who typically aren’t required to file federal income tax returns but may qualify for an Economic Impact Payment,” the agency said in a news release. “The letter urges recipients to visit the special Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here tool on IRS.gov before the October 15 deadline to register for an Economic Impact Payment.”