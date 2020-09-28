If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Are Prime Day 2020 deals here already? They might as well be with all the awesome deals we found today on Instant Pot multi-use electric pressure cookers.

Instant Pots are the most popular and most versatile kitchen gadgets out there, and millions of people swear by them.

In this post, we’ll show you the five best Instant Pot deals on Amazon today, including Instant Pot multi-use pressure cookers starting at just $59 and a huge $60 discount on the Instant Ace Plus Cooking Blender.

Anyone who owns an Instant Pot already knows that it’s the best and most versatile tool you can have in your kitchen. If you don’t already have one, it’s high time you find out for yourself what all the fuss is about. Instant Pots are the best multi-use cookers on the market. In terms of build quality, reliability, versatility, and variety, it really doesn’t get any better. There are literally hundreds of thousands of different recipes available for Instant Pots, which means you’ll never reach a point where you run out of delicious new options to try. Of course, if you’re like most Instant Pot users, you’ll probably find a handful of favorite recipes that you go back to all the time.

Whether or not you’ve experienced an Instant Pot for yourself, today is a great day to score yourself a new multi-cooker. Why? Because Amazon is running a bunch of different deals on the brand’s most popular models with prices that seem like Prime Day 2020 has finally arrived. Prices start at just $59 for the Instant Pot Lux, or you can upgrade to the all-time best-selling Instant Pot Duo60 for another $20. If you want one of the most versatile Instant Pots out there at a discount, the hard-to-find Instant Pot Aura with built-in sous vide is $20 off if you pick up a renewed model.

If you already have a 6-quart Instant Pot that you love, give it a massive upgrade with the Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid that adds so much more than just air frying to your cooker. It retailed for $140 at launch, but now it’s down to a new low price of just $79.95. And last but not least, the incredibly useful Instant Ace Plus Cooking Blender that normally sells for $150 is down to $89.93 — that’s a huge $60 discount!

Take a look at our five favorite Instant Pot deals down below.

Instant Pot Duo60 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

Why wouldn’t you want the option that more people choose? There’s so much you can cook in this and so many different ways for you to prepare it. From fast to slow cooking, you can do it all.

Best selling model: America’s most loved multi cooker, built with the latest 3rd generation technology, the microprocessor monitors pressure, temperature, keeps time, and adjusts heating intensity and duration to achieve desired results every time

Cooks fast and saves time: The Instant Pot Duo multi-cooker combines 7 appliances in one: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, yogurt maker and warmer – and cooks up to 70% faster

Consistently delicious: 14 one-touch smart programs put cooking ribs, soups, beans, rice, poultry, yogurt, desserts and more on autopilot – with tasty results

Instant Pot Lux 6-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

Make breakfast, lunch, dinner, or dessert in this, thanks to the 12 built-in programs. You can even make a cake in this.

Instant pot Lux 6 appliances in 1 enhanced version includes a cake and egg program in addition to the pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, saute, steamer, and warmer

Features 12 smart built-in programs: Soup/broth, meat/stew, cake, egg, saute, rice, multigrain, porridge, pressure cook, keep warm, steam and slow cook, your favorite dishes are as easy as pressing a button

Built with the latest 3rd generation microprocessor technology, up to 240 minutes pressure-cooking up to 24 hours delay start, automatic keep-warm up to 10 hours, 3 temperatures in saute & slow cook

Instant Pot 8 Qt Aura Pro Multi-Use Programmable Multicooker with Sous Vide (renewed)

This renewed version will work just like a new model. You’ll enjoy consistent cooking results and even searing and sautéing.

Aura Pro replaces 11 commonly used kitchen appliances – Sear/Sauté, Bake, Slow Cook, Steam, Stew, Sous Vide, Roast, Yogurt, Rice, Multigrain, and Keep Warm, your favorite dishes are as easy as pressing a button!

Microprocessor Technology – The microprocessor controls the time and temperature to ensure consistent cooking results. You can customize your settings using the operation keys +/- to adjust cooking time and temperature to achieve your preferred cooking results.

Sear/Sauté – Flexible temperature settings makes it perfect for simmering, caramelizing and sautéing vegetables, and searing meat. Temperature ranges from 250~425°F [120~220°C], you can easily adjust the time from 5 minutes to 1 hour, with a default time of 30 minutes.

Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid

If you have an Instant Pot, there’s no need to buy an air fryer. Adding this lid turns it into one, getting more out of your Instant Pot.

Turn your instant pot into an air fryer: With one quick switch, unlock a whole new set of cooking techniques that allow you to crisp food right in your IP with the Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid

One-touch preset cooking programs: Stop guessing with one-touch smart programs; Even crisp technology ensures tender, juicy meals with a crispy crunch and a golden finish

Easy to use: The detachable air fryer lid for Instant Pot is easy to handle and store, and features simple controls to get you cooking fast

Instant Ace Plus Cooking Blender

This completes your landscape of cooking with Instant machines. This will help you make soups, smoothies, drinks, butters, and more.

From the makers of Instant Pot: This 10-in-1 hot and cold blender is versatile making hot tasty soups with a hot heating element

Easy: 10-in-1 one touch buttons to easily make smoothies, hot soups, margaritas, dips, nut butters, salsa and more

Tasty Smoothies: this powerhouse 26,500RPM 10-speed customizable countertop blender zips through ingredients making smoothies nutritious and tasty

Silky Smooth or Chunky Soups – Add fresh vegetables, broth- even raw meat. Ace Plus boils then gently stirs so everything cooks perfectly, and noodles stay intact

