Amazon announced early Monday morning that Prime Day 2020 will take place on October 13 and 14 this year, putting an end to months of rumors regarding if and when Amazon’s huge sales event might take place this year.

In announcing details surrounding Prime Day 2020, Amazon also revealed a number of exciting early Prime Day deals that are available starting right now.

Here, we’ll round up all the early Prime Day deals that Amazon Prime subscribers can begin shopping right now.

If you’re looking for outstanding deals that are available to anyone and everyone, there are three in particular that our readers are swarming Amazon to take advantage of. Amazon’s only FDA-authorized KN95 face masks are on sale for $38.99 per 10-pack instead of $45, and they come with five free BNX A96 masks that are made right here in the USA. They also filter up to 99.2% of small airborne particles according to NIOSH’s testing, which is even better than most 3M N95 masks. Amazon also has Purell 8oz pump bottles on sale at the lowest price of 2020 so far, and Apple’s AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 are all on sale at prices that are even lower than Amazon’s Prime Day and Black Friday deals last year.

As we mentioned, those great deals are all available to anyone. But there’s something else happening right now at Amazon that you need to know about. That’s right, the nation’s top online retailer finally let the cat out of the bag and announced that Prime Day 2020 will take place this year on October 13 and 14. We already told you everything you need to know about Prime Day 2020 and you can find out plenty more info in Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 hub. In fact, you should probably go ahead and bookmark that page right away because that’s where you’ll find all the best deals once Prime Day begins. In the meantime, there’s something else you should know about that page: It’s already home to a ton of great Prime Day deals that have started early and are available right now!

Among the early Prime Day 2020 deals that are available beginning right away, you’ll find the single best Echo Dot deal we’ve ever seen. If you’re a Prime subscriber and you pick up two Echo Dot (3rd gen) smart speakers using the coupon code DOTPRIME2PK at checkout, you’ll only pay $39.98 for the pair. That’s just $19.99 each and it matches the lowest price ever!

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal $39.98 ($19.99 each) From Amazon| Use code DOTPRIME2PK

If you’re looking for entertainment, there are also three Prime-exclusive deals on Fire TV products that you definitely need to check out. Prime members can save $100 on the Fire TV Recast DVR box and knock it down to its lowest price ever. You can also shave $100 off the All-New Insignia 50-inch Smart 4K Fire TV Edition Television or a 43-inch Toshiba model, which means prices start at just $179.99.

Fire TV Recast, over-the-air DVR, 500 GB, 75 hours, DVR for cord cutters $129.99 Available from Amazon

All-New Insignia NS-50DF710NA21 50-inch Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020 $249.99 Available from Amazon

All-New Toshiba 43LF421U21 43-inch Smart HD 1080p TV - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020 $179.99 Available from Amazon

That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Starting right now, Prime members can save an extra 30% off smart home devices, an extra 20% off gadgets and back to school supplies, up to 20% off furniture and home goods, up to 30% off top fashion brands, and more. Plus, you can sign up for an Amazon Music Unlimited trial and if you haven’t already tried it, you’ll get four full months for just $0.99!

There’s so much more Prime Day action that’s available beginning right now for Prime members, and you can check it all out on Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 deals hub. There’s also more info in the press release Amazon sent out on Monday morning, and you’ll find the relevant part quoted below:

Early Prime Day Deals Start Now

Starting today, Prime members can shop early offers and deals every day leading up to Prime Day on October 13 & 14.

Amazon Devices: Starting today, get two Echo Dot devices for $39.98 and Fire TV Recast for $129.99 to store up to 75 hours of HD programming. Plus, save up to $100 on Fire TV Edition Smart TVs and get the all-new Toshiba 43-inch Smart HD Fire TV Edition TV for $179.99. Starting October 6, get the Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV Edition TV for $119.99 and the Insignia 43-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV Edition TV for $199.99; save $40 on Echo Show 5; get Echo Auto and enjoy hands-free access to Alexa in your car plus six months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $19.99; and save on smart home security with Blink Mini indoor cameras—one for $24.99, two for $49.98, or get Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini for $54.99.

For just $0.99, Prime members who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get four months of the premium streaming tier with unlimited access to more than 60 million songs ad-free, and now a wide selection of popular podcasts. Audible: Prime members can save $50 on a year of Audible Premium Plus. Audible members will also get access to the Plus catalog, featuring more than 10K Audible Originals, audiobooks, and podcasts, all at no additional cost.

Prime members can save $50 on a year of Audible Premium Plus. Audible members will also get access to the Plus catalog, featuring more than 10K Audible Originals, audiobooks, and podcasts, all at no additional cost. Kindle Unlimited: New customers to Kindle Unlimited save 50% off a 6-month subscription.

New customers to Kindle Unlimited save 50% off a 6-month subscription. Kindle Book Deals: Spend $20 on ebooks and get a $5 ebook credit; Plus, Prime members can choose two, new select Kindle books for free.

Spend $20 on ebooks and get a $5 ebook credit; Plus, Prime members can choose two, new select Kindle books for free. Amazon Fashion: Save up to 30% on select Vineyard Vines clothing for men, up to 15% on select fall fashion from Shopbop including boots, denim, and more, up to 30% on select top trends from premium women’s fashion, including ASTR the Label, Splendid, and Alo Yoga, up to 30% on select kids’ and baby clothing and shoes, up to 30% on select styles from Calvin Klein, up to 30% on select Dress the Population, 4SI3NNA, and Black Halo dresses.

Save up to 30% on select Vineyard Vines clothing for men, up to 15% on select fall fashion from Shopbop including boots, denim, and more, up to 30% on select top trends from premium women’s fashion, including ASTR the Label, Splendid, and Alo Yoga, up to 30% on select kids’ and baby clothing and shoes, up to 30% on select styles from Calvin Klein, up to 30% on select Dress the Population, 4SI3NNA, and Black Halo dresses. Amazon Brands: Save up to 40% on select clothing styles including Amazon Essentials and Goodthreads, 40% on pet essentials from Wag, 20% on Belei skincare products, 20% on baby essentials from Mama Bear, 20% on health and personal care products from Solimo, 20% on coffee and snacks from Amazon Fresh, Happy Belly, and Solimo, and 20% on health and wellness products from Revly, Amazon Elements, and Amazon Basic Care.

Save up to 40% on select clothing styles including Amazon Essentials and Goodthreads, 40% on pet essentials from Wag, 20% on Belei skincare products, 20% on baby essentials from Mama Bear, 20% on health and personal care products from Solimo, 20% on coffee and snacks from Amazon Fresh, Happy Belly, and Solimo, and 20% on health and wellness products from Revly, Amazon Elements, and Amazon Basic Care. Amazon Fresh: Members can enjoy $15 off their first order of $50 or more on Amazon Fresh plus item level offers throughout the store. Visit amazon.com/Fresh for more.

Members can enjoy $15 off their first order of $50 or more on Amazon Fresh plus item level offers throughout the store. Visit amazon.com/Fresh for more. Home: Save up to 20% or more on furniture brands including Modway, Lane Home Furnishings, Walker Edison Furniture Company, and Nathan James. Save up to 20% or more on select rugs from brands including nuLOOM and Artistic Weavers. Save on Martha Stewart Hunts Table Lamp Living Room Decor and Madison Park Signature Colette table lamp.

Save up to 20% or more on furniture brands including Modway, Lane Home Furnishings, Walker Edison Furniture Company, and Nathan James. Save up to 20% or more on select rugs from brands including nuLOOM and Artistic Weavers. Save on Martha Stewart Hunts Table Lamp Living Room Decor and Madison Park Signature Colette table lamp. Prime Video: Today through Prime Day, Prime members can enjoy a selection of titles to rent or buy with up to 50% off on select titles.

Today through Prime Day, Prime members can enjoy a selection of titles to rent or buy with up to 50% off on select titles. Tools: Save up to 20% on select DEWALT saws and drills and up to 15% on select DEWALT impact driver and drill combo Kits.

Save up to 20% on select DEWALT saws and drills and up to 15% on select DEWALT impact driver and drill combo Kits. Toys: Save up to 30% on select toys from Green Toys.

Save up to 30% on select toys from Green Toys. Smart Home and Appliances: Save 20% on Broan Appliances and 15% on Midea compact refrigerators. Save on Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch by TP-Link and SYLVANIA Tungsten halogen light bulbs.

Save 20% on Broan Appliances and 15% on Midea compact refrigerators. Save on Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch by TP-Link and SYLVANIA Tungsten halogen light bulbs. Lawn & Garden: Save on Masterbuilt Electric Smoker and accessories, select BLACK+DECKER outdoor tools, Back to the Roots Water Garden, American Lawn Mower Company electric lawn mower, Champion 3400-Watt Portable Generator, and more.

