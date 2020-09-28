If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Head over to Amazon right now and you’ll find that the best-selling Sony WH1000XM3 wireless noise cancelling headphones are listed at the regular price of $348. They’re worth every penny, of course, but regular BGR Deals readers know that there’s a much better option available — pick up the international version of Sony’s WH1000XM3 headphones instead, and you’ll save a whopping $100.

It’s a terrific deal that’s almost always available on Amazon if you know where to look. But if you’re in the market for new premium ANC headphones, we recommend taking a moment before you pull the trigger. Why? Because Bose’s latest and greatest wireless noise cancelling cans now have a similar deal for the first time ever!

It’s not quite as deep as the discount on Sony’s headphones, but the Bose Headphones 700 wireless noise cancelling headphones that cost a buck under $400 in stores are down to $364 if you pick up the international version right now at Amazon. What’s the difference between this version and the regular one sold in the US, you ask? In terms of the headphones themselves, the answer is nothing. The only difference is you get a 1-year warranty with the seller (the well-known shop Abe’s Electronics Center) instead of with Bose. It has the same coverage and it’s through a well-known retailer, so why not save some cash?

Bose Headphones 700 Noise-Canceling Bluetooth Headphones (Triple Black) (794297-0100) + AOM Bun… $364.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the bullet points from the Amazon page:

Bose Headphones 700 – $364.00

Comfortable Over-Ear Design – Adaptive 4-Microphone System

Bose AR Audio-Only Augmented Reality – 11 Levels of Noise Cancellation

One-Touch Access to Voice Assistants – Built-In Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa

Active EQ Sound Management – Up to 20 Hours of Wireless Battery Life

Intuitive Controls on Earcups – Lightweight Stainless-Steel Headband

Bose Headphones 700 Noise-Canceling Bluetooth Headphones (Triple Black) (794297-0100) + AOM Bun… $364.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Before choosing either, here are the bullet points of the Sony WH1000XM3 for you to make an informed decision comparing them.

DIGITAL NOISE CANCELING: Industry leading ANC lends a personalized, virtually soundproof experience

PHONE CALL: A built-in mic enables you to take hands-free calls.

VOICE ASSISTANT: Alexa enabled for voice access to music, information and more. Activate with a simple touch

QUICK ATTENTION MODE: Cover the right ear cup to turn down your music for instant, easy conversation

PERSONAL NOISE CANCELLING: Adjusts ambient sound to your activity for the best noise cancellation

No matter what you choose, you’ll be saving money if you pick up the deals right now.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.