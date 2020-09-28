If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
We’ve got tons of awesome daily deals for you to check out on Monday, but the biggest news today is the fact that Amazon announced Prime Day 2020 details! Prime Day will take place this year on October 13 and 14, and everything you need to know can be found in Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 hub. Of course, you don’t have to wait that long to score some sweet Prime-exclusive discounts because you’ll find plenty of early Prime Day 2020 deals in today’s roundup.
- Early Prime Day 2020 deal: Get two Echo Dot (3rd gen) smart speakers for $39.98 with coupon code DOTPRIME2PK — that’s an all-time low price of just $19.99 each
- Early Prime Day 2020 deal: Prime members can save $100 on the Fire TV Recast DVR box to get an all-time low price. You can also save $100 on the All-New Insignia 50-inch Smart 4K Fire TV Edition Television or the 43-inch Toshiba model, with prices start at just $179.99
- Early Prime Day 2020 deal: Save an extra 30% off smart home devices, an extra 20% off gadgets and back to school supplies, up to 20% off furniture and home goods, up to 30% off top fashion brands, and more. Plus, you can sign up for an Amazon Music Unlimited trial and if you haven’t already tried it, you’ll get four full months for just $0.99!
- Amazon’s only FDA-authorized KN95 face masks are down to $38.99 per 10-pack, and that includes five additional BNX A96 face masks made here in the USA
- Stylish black coronavirus 3-ply face masks are on sale at an all-time low of $0.26 each
- Purell 8oz pump bottles direct from Amazon are on sale at the lowest price since the pandemic began, as are Purell 1oz travel bottles
- Purell alcohol wipes are impossible to find anywhere else, but they’re only $34.95 per 100-pack on Amazon today
- Lysol Disinfectant Spray is also hard to find in stores, but it’s back in stock at Amazon at slightly less inflated prices
- One-day Amazon sales shave 20% off the price of a futuristic Mysa smart thermostat and 31% off glass meal prep containers
- Save $100 on the class-leading Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal cordless vacuum everyone loves so much
- Apple’s just-released Apple Watch Series 6 and 8th-gen iPad are somehow both discounted already at Amazon (multiple models of each are discounted)
- Get Honeywell PPE packs with face masks, gloves, and alcohol wipes for just $6.99 each
- The “iPhone of forehead thermometers” is on sale for just $34.99, down from $60
- A hidden Amazon listing no one knows about gets you a $35 discount on the international version of the beloved Bose 700 wireless noise cancelling headphones
- Much more!
Check out all of today’s best daily deals below — including all those awesome earch Prime Day 2020 deals!
Powecom Face Mask (10 Count) - With BNX Face Mask (5 Count) Bundle (US Warranty & Support by… $38.99 Available from Amazon
50 Pcs Disposable Face Cover 3-Ply Filter Non Medical Breathable Earloop Masks (Black) $11.29 ($0.26 / mask) Available from Amazon
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal $39.98 ($19.99 each) From Amazon| Use code DOTPRIME2PK
Fire TV Recast, over-the-air DVR, 500 GB, 75 hours, DVR for cord cutters $129.99 Available from Amazon
All-New Insignia NS-50DF710NA21 50-inch Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020 $249.99 Available from Amazon
All-New Toshiba 43LF421U21 43-inch Smart HD 1080p TV - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020 $179.99 Available from Amazon
PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 8 fl oz Pump Bottle (Pack of 12) -… $51.90 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon
PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 1 fl oz Flip-Cap Bottle with Displa… $35.64 for 36 bottles Available from Amazon
The Gojo Industries Incorporated MCK42731800 - Sanitizing Skin Wipe Purell Individual Packet Al… $34.95 Available from Amazon
Lysol Disinfectant Spray Crisp Linen Scent 19 Ounce (Value Pack of 4) $56.99 Available from Amazon
Mysa Smart Thermostat for Electric Baseboard Heaters $111.20 Available from Amazon
Prep Naturals Glass Meal Prep Containers - Food Prep Containers with Lids Meal Prep - Food Stor… $20.76 Available from Amazon
Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner $499.99 Available from Amazon
New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) - Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Ba… $384.99 - $484.99 Available from Amazon
New Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model, 8th Generation) $299.00 Available from Amazon
Honeywell Multi-Item PPE Safety Pack with 3 Adult Mask, 3 Pairs of Gloves & 5 Wipes (RWS-50101)… $16.38 Available from Amazon
iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, Infrared Adult Thermometer for Adults and Kids,Digital I… $34.99 Available from Amazon
Bose Headphones 700 Noise-Canceling Bluetooth Headphones (Triple Black) (794297-0100) + AOM Bun… $364.00 Available from Amazon
