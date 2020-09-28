If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve got tons of awesome daily deals for you to check out on Monday, but the biggest news today is the fact that Amazon announced Prime Day 2020 details! Prime Day will take place this year on October 13 and 14, and everything you need to know can be found in Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 hub. Of course, you don’t have to wait that long to score some sweet Prime-exclusive discounts because you’ll find plenty of early Prime Day 2020 deals in today’s roundup.

Check out all of today’s best daily deals below — including all those awesome earch Prime Day 2020 deals!

Powecom Face Mask (10 Count) - With BNX Face Mask (5 Count) Bundle (US Warranty & Support by… $38.99 Available from Amazon

50 Pcs Disposable Face Cover 3-Ply Filter Non Medical Breathable Earloop Masks (Black) $11.29 ($0.26 / mask) Available from Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal $39.98 ($19.99 each) From Amazon| Use code DOTPRIME2PK

Fire TV Recast, over-the-air DVR, 500 GB, 75 hours, DVR for cord cutters $129.99 Available from Amazon

All-New Insignia NS-50DF710NA21 50-inch Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020 $249.99 Available from Amazon

All-New Toshiba 43LF421U21 43-inch Smart HD 1080p TV - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020 $179.99 Available from Amazon

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 8 fl oz Pump Bottle (Pack of 12) -… $51.90 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 1 fl oz Flip-Cap Bottle with Displa… $35.64 for 36 bottles Available from Amazon

The Gojo Industries Incorporated MCK42731800 - Sanitizing Skin Wipe Purell Individual Packet Al… $34.95 Available from Amazon

Lysol Disinfectant Spray Crisp Linen Scent 19 Ounce (Value Pack of 4) $56.99 Available from Amazon

Mysa Smart Thermostat for Electric Baseboard Heaters $111.20 Available from Amazon

Prep Naturals Glass Meal Prep Containers - Food Prep Containers with Lids Meal Prep - Food Stor… $20.76 Available from Amazon

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner $499.99 Available from Amazon

New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) - Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Ba… $384.99 - $484.99 Available from Amazon

New Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model, 8th Generation) $299.00 Available from Amazon

Honeywell Multi-Item PPE Safety Pack with 3 Adult Mask, 3 Pairs of Gloves & 5 Wipes (RWS-50101)… $16.38 Available from Amazon

iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, Infrared Adult Thermometer for Adults and Kids,Digital I… $34.99 Available from Amazon

Bose Headphones 700 Noise-Canceling Bluetooth Headphones (Triple Black) (794297-0100) + AOM Bun… $364.00 Available from Amazon

