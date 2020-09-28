Amazon DealsAmazon boxes delivered to a person's home. Image source: Pierre Teyssot/MAXPPP/Newscom/The Mega Agency
By Maren Estrada
September 28th, 2020 at 10:33 AM

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve got tons of awesome daily deals for you to check out on Monday, but the biggest news today is the fact that Amazon announced Prime Day 2020 details! Prime Day will take place this year on October 13 and 14, and everything you need to know can be found in Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 hub. Of course, you don’t have to wait that long to score some sweet Prime-exclusive discounts because you’ll find plenty of early Prime Day 2020 deals in today’s roundup.

Check out all of today’s best daily deals below — including all those awesome earch Prime Day 2020 deals!

Powecom Face Mask  (10 Count) - With BNX Face Mask (5 Count) Bundle (US Warranty & Support by… Powecom Face Mask  (10 Count) - With BNX Face Mask (5 Count) Bundle (US Warranty & Support by… $38.99 Available from Amazon
50 Pcs Disposable Face Cover 3-Ply Filter Non Medical Breathable Earloop Masks (Black) 50 Pcs Disposable Face Cover 3-Ply Filter Non Medical Breathable Earloop Masks (Black) $11.29 ($0.26 / mask) Available from Amazon
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal $39.98 ($19.99 each) From Amazon| Use code DOTPRIME2PK
Fire TV Recast, over-the-air DVR, 500 GB, 75 hours, DVR for cord cutters Fire TV Recast, over-the-air DVR, 500 GB, 75 hours, DVR for cord cutters $129.99 Available from Amazon
All-New Insignia NS-50DF710NA21 50-inch Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020 All-New Insignia NS-50DF710NA21 50-inch Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020 $249.99 Available from Amazon
All-New Toshiba 43LF421U21 43-inch Smart HD 1080p TV - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020 All-New Toshiba 43LF421U21 43-inch Smart HD 1080p TV - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020 $179.99 Available from Amazon
PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 8 fl oz Pump Bottle (Pack of 12) -… PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 8 fl oz Pump Bottle (Pack of 12) -… $51.90 for 12 bottles Available from Amazon
PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 1 fl oz Flip-Cap Bottle with Displa… PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 1 fl oz Flip-Cap Bottle with Displa… $35.64 for 36 bottles Available from Amazon
The Gojo Industries Incorporated MCK42731800 - Sanitizing Skin Wipe Purell Individual Packet Al… The Gojo Industries Incorporated MCK42731800 - Sanitizing Skin Wipe Purell Individual Packet Al… $34.95 Available from Amazon
Lysol Disinfectant Spray Crisp Linen Scent 19 Ounce (Value Pack of 4) Lysol Disinfectant Spray Crisp Linen Scent 19 Ounce (Value Pack of 4) $56.99 Available from Amazon
Mysa Smart Thermostat for Electric Baseboard Heaters Mysa Smart Thermostat for Electric Baseboard Heaters $111.20 Available from Amazon
Prep Naturals Glass Meal Prep Containers - Food Prep Containers with Lids Meal Prep - Food Stor… Prep Naturals Glass Meal Prep Containers - Food Prep Containers with Lids Meal Prep - Food Stor… $20.76 Available from Amazon
Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner $499.99 Available from Amazon
New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) - Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Ba… New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) - Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Ba… $384.99 - $484.99 Available from Amazon
New Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model, 8th Generation) New Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model, 8th Generation) $299.00 Available from Amazon
Honeywell Multi-Item PPE Safety Pack with 3 Adult Mask, 3 Pairs of Gloves & 5 Wipes (RWS-50101)… Honeywell Multi-Item PPE Safety Pack with 3 Adult Mask, 3 Pairs of Gloves & 5 Wipes (RWS-50101)… $16.38 Available from Amazon
iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, Infrared Adult Thermometer for Adults and Kids,Digital I… iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, Infrared Adult Thermometer for Adults and Kids,Digital I… $34.99 Available from Amazon
Bose Headphones 700 Noise-Canceling Bluetooth Headphones (Triple Black) (794297-0100) + AOM Bun… Bose Headphones 700 Noise-Canceling Bluetooth Headphones (Triple Black) (794297-0100) + AOM Bun… $364.00 Available from Amazon
