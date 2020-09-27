Netflix is adding 61 new shows, movies, and specials on the week of September 27th.

Some of the best movies joining the Netflix library this week include Cape Fear, Fargo, and Her.

Netflix is also losing a ton of great content, such as Frances Ha, Jurassic Park, Sea Biscuit, The Social Network, The Good, The Bad and The Ugly, and Parks and Recreation.

We always knew this day would come, but nothing could prepare us for it: Parks and Recreation is leaving Netflix for good on Wednesday and moving to NBC’s Peacock streaming service. Though Parks and Recreation wasn’t quite as popular as The Office, countless subscribers discovered the show for the first time after it started streaming on Netflix, but now that NBC has its own platform, its two biggest sitcoms of the century are finally coming home.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of September 27th, 2020:

Arrivals

Sunday, September 27th

Bad Teacher

Van Helsing: Season 4

Monday, September 28th

Whose Vote Counts, Explained — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Fears about the voting process being rigged — by powerful donors and corporations, gerrymandering, the Electoral College, voter suppression, fraud at the ballot box, and the ways votes are counted — are untangled in this docuseries.



Tuesday, September 29th

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Michelle Buteau, the scene stealing queen of Netflix, delivers the night out we all need right now in her uproariously funny new special Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia. Letting loose with a goblet of frosé in hand, she delivers a dynamic hour of comedy that delves into parenthood, cultural difference, and the overlooked value of short men. Her refreshingly honest approach reminds us to appreciate government workers named Otis and, most importantly, that character counts.

Welcome to Sudden Death

Wednesday, September 30th

American Murder: The Family Next Door — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY In 2018, 34-year-old Shanann Watts and her two young daughters went missing in Frederick, Colorado. As heartbreaking details emerged, their story made headlines worldwide. Told entirely through archival footage that includes social media posts, law enforcement recordings, text messages and never-before-seen home videos, director Jenny Popplewell pieces together an immersive and truthful examination of a police investigation and a disintegrating marriage.

Wentworth: Season 8

Thursday, October 1st

A.M.I.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Along Came a Spider

Bakugan: Armored Alliance: Season 2

Basic Instinct

Black ’47

Bom Dia, Verônica / Good Morning, Verônica — NETFLIX ORIGINAL While hunting for a dating-site predator, an underused police clerk discovers an abused wife with a horrific secret — and a web of conspiracy hiding it.

Cape Fear

Carmen Sandiego: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY Carmen and her crew touch down in Mexico City, New Orleans, Venice and more on their quest to stay one step ahead of V.I.L.E.

Code Lyoko: Seasons 1-4

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

Employee of the Month

Enemy at the Gates

Evil: Season 1

Familiar Wife: Season 1

Fargo

Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate

Free State of Jones

Ghost Rider

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Gran Torino

Her

House of 1,000 Corpses

Human Nature

Hunt for the Wilderpeople

I’m Leaving Now

The Longest Yard (1974)

Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 1900: A rich newcomer with a shady past arrives in Munich determined to crash the local Oktoberfest with his own brewery. But when his daughter falls in love with the heir to a rival brewery, a violent chain of events is unleashed that will threaten both families’ futures.

The Parkers: Seasons 1-5

Pasal Kau / All Because of You — NETFLIX FILM After falling for a guest, an unsuspecting hotel staff becomes embroiled in a hostage scheme and discovers true love in an unlikely place.

The Pirates! Band of Misfits

Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire

The Prince & Me

Poseidon (2006)

The Outpost

Stranger than Fiction

Superman Returns

Sword Art Online: Alicization

Troy

The Unicorn: Season 1

WarGames

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

The Worst Witch: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY A series of challenges push Mildred and Ethel’s magical powers to the limit as they compete for the honor of being named Head Girl.

Yogi Bear

You Cannot Hide: Season 1

Friday, October 2nd

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween — NETFLIX FAMILY Cory, Chrissy and Freddie are on the hunt for king-sized candy bars this Halloween! But are all the treats worth the trek to the spooky side of town?

Ahí te encargo / You’ve Got This — NETFLIX FILM An ad creative and a successful executive have a great marriage – until he wants to be a dad just as her star is rising. Then he brings someone new home.

The Binding — NETFLIX FILM While visiting her fiancé’s mother in southern Italy, a woman must fight the mysterious and malevolent curse intent on claiming her daughter.

Dick Johnson Is Dead — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY While a lifetime of making documentaries has convinced her of the power of true stories, Kirsten Johnson is ready to use every escapist movie-making trick in the book if it will help her 86-year-old psychiatrist father elude death.

Emily in Paris — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Emily, an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris. Her new life is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles work, friendships, and romance.

Òlòtūré — NETFLIX FILM A young, naïve female journalist goes undercover to expose the shady business of human trafficking in Nigeria and encounters a brutal underworld.

Serious Men — NETFLIX FILM When a slum dweller spins a web of lies in pursuit of the upward mobility he has long craved, his ruse could be especially dangerous for his young son.

Song Exploder — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Based on the acclaimed podcast of the same name, and from host Hrishikesh Hirway and Oscar®-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville, each episode of Song Exploder features some of the world’s greatest musicians as they reveal how they brought one of their songs to life. The series weaves together in-depth interviews, archival footage, and raw recordings as each artist breaks down their song, layer by layer, sharing intimate insight into the personal inspiration behind the music and lyrics.

Vampires vs. the Bronx — NETFLIX FILM A group of young friends from the Bronx fight to save their neighborhood from a band of vampires.



Departures

Monday, September 28th

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil

Wednesday, September 30th

2012

40 Days and 40 Nights

A Knight’s Tale

Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke

Dear John

Despicable Me

Donnie Brasco

Frances Ha

House of the Witch

Inside Man

Insidious

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Menace II Society

Million Dollar Baby

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Parks & Recreation: Seasons 1-7

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Schindler’s List

Seabiscuit

Sinister

Starship Troopers

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

The Devil’s Advocate

The Social Network

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Thursday, October 1st

Emelie

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Sleeping with Other People

Friday, October 2nd

Cult of Chucky

Truth or Dare

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going on Netflix in October, as well as the calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s original movies and shows.