Things like Purell hand sanitizer and Clorox wipes are still quite difficult to find in stores in most regions. It’s easy to understand why, of course, since new coronavirus case numbers are still soaring all across the country. People know they need specific cleaners to kill the virus that causes COVID-19, so they stock up on them every chance they get. Unfortunately, that means you’re going to be out of luck most times you go grocery shopping.

The good news is that Amazon is now flush with Purell hand sanitizer. In fact, other than Powecom KN95 face masks that are the only FDA-authorized, NIOSH-tested KN95 masks on Amazon (they filter 99.2% of small particles, which is even better than most 3M N95 masks!), Purell is the most popular product right now among our readers. On top of that, prices right now are the lowest they’ve been since the start of the pandemic since there are finally Purell 8oz pump bottles, Purell 20oz pump bottles, and Purell 1oz travel bottles sold directly by Amazon.



PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 1 fl oz Flip-Cap Bottle with Displa… $35.64 Available from Amazon

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel for Workplaces, Clean Scent, 20 fl oz Pump Bottle… $112.90 Available from Amazon

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 8 fl oz Pump Bottle (Pack of 12) -… $51.90 Available from Amazon

On top of all that, however, there’s a great surprise that popped up on Amazon on Friday morning. For the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic back in early 2020, Alcohol-based Purell Sanitizing Hand Wipes are in stock on Amazon at decent prices.



The Gojo Industries Incorporated MCK42731800 - Sanitizing Skin Wipe Purell Individual Packet Al… $34.95 Available from Amazon

Gojo Purell Sanitizing Hand Wipes Individually Wrapped 100-Ct. Box by Gojo,Pack of 2 $69.95 Available from Amazon

These are individually-wrapped Purell wipes that have 70% ethyl alcohol content as opposed to other ingredients that aren’t proven to kill human coronaviruses. They’re perfect to carry with you to work or school, and you can even take them grocery shopping so you can quickly wipe down your cart before you shop.

100-count boxes of Purell alcohol wipes and 2-packs of 100-count boxes are both in stock right now, but they probably won’t last long since we’ve let the cat out of the bag. In other words, hurry up or you’ll probably miss them!

