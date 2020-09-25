If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We have no idea if or when Prime Day is happening this year, but we do know that Prime Day 2020 deals are already popping up on Amazon’s site right now. In fact, some of the deals out there today are even better than similar savings we saw last year on Prime Day. Remember when Apple’s AirPods Pro dropped to $234 and thousands of our readers swarmed Amazon to scoop them up? Well, Apple’s Pro earbuds are on sale for $219 right now, and both AirPods 2 and AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case have deeper discounts right now than they did during last year’s big shopping event.

Those are all great deals, but there’s another one we want to tell you about on Friday. It’s a special Gold Box deal on Amazon that’s available for one day only, and it slashes the stunning Sony X750H 75-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV down to just $998. This massive smart TV from Sony is brand new for 2020 and it typically sells for $1,500. Even at that price, it’s actually still an incredible value. It features Sony’s X1 processor for stunning 4K picture quality and 1080p-to-4K upscaling, and it also packs a gorgeous 75-inch Sony Triluminous display.

If you want to compare it to other Sony TVs, there are many other options, but none that have a good a deal as this. The Sony A8H 55 Inch TV is a BRAVIA OLED TV for incredible picture quality, but this is nearly double the price at $1,898. The Sony X900H 55 Inch TV is practically the same price and 20″ less in size! That will set you back $969.99.

The ability to say that you have a new TV is always something that you want, especially if you have a rivalry with your neighbor. Not only is yours 75″ but you got it for nearly $600 off! The picture quality and upscaling is great for watching, gaming, and even playing music on.

The Sony X750H 75-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV is on sale today at its lowest price ever by a huge margin, but this deal will disappear at the end of the day. Definitely check it out as soon as you can, or you’ll risk missing out.

Here are the highlights from Amazon’s product page:

4K PROCESSOR X1: See incredible 4K pictures, rich with real-world detail and texture, powered by our 4K Processor X1. Even images filmed in Full HD are upscaled close to 4K resolution by 4K X-Reality PRO using a unique 4K database.

TRILUMINOS DISPLAY: See exactly what the creator intended with the advanced color and gradation

Dimension of TV without Stand (W x H x D): Approx. 66.5 x 38.25 x 3.25 inch, 67.7 lb || Dimension of TV with Stand (W x H x D): Approx. 66.5 x 40.88 x 16.38 inch, 69.9 lb

HDMI inputs total: 3 (2 Side/1 Rear) || USB ports: 2 (Side)

SMART ANDROID TV with GOOGLE ASSISTANT: Use your voice to control your TV and smart home devices, easily search for movies and shows, get answers, and manage tasks.

HDR: High Dynamic Range (HDR) picture is the way TV was always meant to be watched. Ultra-high resolution and HDR video content combine to bring dazzling detail, color and contrast to everything you watch, while keeping a far wider range of brightness.

MOTIONFLOW XR240: Less blur, even in fast scenes. Content appears with lifelike motion.

DESIGN: Stay focused on the big picture with a refined design and narrow bezel that blends into any environment.

INCLUDED COMPONENTS: Table Top Stand, Ac Power Cord, Voice Remote Control, Batteries, Quick Setup Guide, Operating Instructions

