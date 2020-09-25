HBO Max is adding tons of great shows and movies in October, including Boogie Nights, The Matrix, The Mummy, Where the Wild Things Are, Us, and The God of High School.

Max Originals worth checking out: Charm City Kings and the West Wing reunion.

You can see all of the HBO Max arrivals and departures for October 2020 below.

One of the most intriguing aspects of HBO Max is that we never actually know what to expect from month to month. The only real constant is that a bunch of content is added to the library and a ton of content is removed, and that’s the case once again in October, as dozens of shows and movies are joining the service, including the long-awaited West Wing reunion that will feature original cast members and commentary from the likes of First Lady Michelle Obama, President Bill Clinton, and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda instead of commercials.

If you want to know what else is coming and going on HBO Max in October, here’s the complete list:

Streaming October 1st

A World of Calm, Documentary Series Premiere

Akeelah And The Bee, 2006 (HBO)

All-Star Superman, 2011

American Dynasties: The Kennedys, 2018

American Reunion, 2012 (HBO)

Analyze That, 2002

Analyze This, 1999

The Angriest Man In Brooklyn, 2014 (HBO)

Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery, 1997

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, 1999

Ball of Fire, 1941

Beavis And Butt-Head Do America, 1996 (HBO)

Beef (HBO)

Beginners, 2011 (HBO)

Best in Show, 2000

BLOW, 2001

Bombshell, 1933

Boogie Nights, 1997

Boomerang, 1992

The Bush Years: Family. Duty. Power., 2019

The Butterfly Effect, 2004

Cats & Dogs, 2001

Catwoman, 2004

Cellular, 2004

Cheech & Chong’s Up In Smoke, 1978

The Chronicles Of Riddick, 2004 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly’s Gold, 1994

Clean and Sober, 1988

The Client, 1994

Collateral Beauty, 2016 (HBO)

The Color Purple, 1985

Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind, 2003 (HBO)

Constantine, 2005

Cradle 2 the Grave, 2003

Critters 2, 1988

Critters 4, 1992

The Curse of Frankenstein, 1957

Day Of The Dead, 1985 (HBO)

Death Sentence, 2007 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Deerskin, 2020 (HBO)

Dirty Dancing, 1987 (HBO)

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, 2004 (HBO)

Deliverance, 1972

Dracula Has Risen from the Grave, 1969

Dreamcatcher, 2003

Edge of Darkness, 2010

Empire of the Sun, 1987

The End: Inside The Last Days of the Obama White House, 2017

Endings, Beginnings, 2020 (HBO)

Enter The Dragon, 1973

Eraser, 1996

Firewall, 2006

Frantic, 1988

Frequency, 2000 (HBO)

Friday, 1995

The Friday After Next, 2002

Galaxy Quest, 1999

The Golden Compass, 2007

Gothika, 2003

Grudge Match, 2013 (HBO)

Hairspray, 1988

Hairspray (Musical Remake), 2007

Harina (Aka Flour) (HBO)

The Haunting, 1999

The Hills Have Eyes, 2006 (Extended Version) (HBO)

The Hills Have Eyes II, 2007 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Horror of Dracula, 1958

The Hunting Ground, 2015

I Am Sam, 2002

Infamous, 2006

The Informer, 1935

The Invisible War, 2012

Jonah Hex, 2010

The Last Kiss, 2006 (HBO)

The Last Mimzy, 2007

Laws of Attraction, 2004

Lethal Weapon, 1987

Lethal Weapon 2, 1989

Lethal Weapon 3, 1992

Lethal Weapon 4, 1998

Libeled Lady, 1936

Life as We Know It, 2010

Little Baby Bum, 2011

Little Big League, 1994

Madea’s Big Happy Family, 2011

Malcolm X, 1992

Man of Steel, 2013

Marie: A True Story, 1985

The Matrix Reloaded, 2003

The Matrix Revolutions, 2003

The Matrix, 1999

Million Dollar Baby, 2004

Miracle of Morgan’s Creek, 1944

Mister Roberts, 1955

Monsters Vs. Aliens, 2009

The Mummy, 1959

Mutiny on the Bounty, 1935

Next Friday, 2000

Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always, 2020 (HBO)

Nothing Sacred, 1937

Open Water, 2004 (HBO)

Open Water 2: Adrift, 2007 (HBO)

Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures, 2013

The Pelican Brief, 1993

A Perfect Murder, 1998

The Perfect Storm, 2000

The Phantom of the Opera, 2004

Presumed Innocent, 1990

Race for the White House, Season 1

Raised By Wolves, Season 1 Finale

Revolutionary Road, 2008 (HBO)

Roger & Me, 1989

Sands of Iwo Jima, 1950

Scanners, 1981 (HBO)

Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays, 2012

Se7en, 1995

Semi-Pro, 2008

Sesame Street Presents Follow That Bird, 1985

Shame, 2011 (HBO)

Sherlock Holmes, 2009

Sleight, 2017 (HBO)

Son of Batman, 2014

South Park: The Pandemic Special

Steel, 1997

Superman vs. the Elite, 2012

Superman/Batman: Apocalypse, 2010

Superman/Batman: Public Enemies, 2009

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, 1990

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2, 1991

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3, 1993

They Were Expendable, 1945

A Thin Line Between Love and Hate, 1996

The Thin Man, 1934

The Thing, 2011 (HBO)

A Time to Kill, 1996

Tin Cup, 1996

TMNT, 2007

Training Day, 2001

Tricky Dick, 2019

Turistas, 2006 (Extended Version) (HBO)

U.S. Marshals, 1998

Us, 2019 (HBO)

Vampire in Brooklyn, 1995

A Very Brady Sequel, 1996

We Will Rise: Michelle Obama’s Mission to Educate Girls Around the World, 2016

What You Gonna Do When the World’s on Fire?, 2018

When Harry Met Sally, 1989

Where the Wild Things Are, 2009

The Whole Ten Yards, 2004 (HBO)

The Wings of Eagles, 1957

You’ve Got Mail, 1998

Streaming October 2nd

Lina From Lima (HBO)

Streaming October 3rd

The ABCs of Back to School: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Families, 2020

Downhill, 2020 (HBO)

Streaming October 6th

Siempre, Luis, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Streaming October 7th

Wild Card: The Downfall Of A Radio Loudmouth (HBO)

Streaming October 8th

Charm City Kings, HBO Max Original Film Premiere

The Fungies, Season 1B

The God of High School (Dubbed)

Streaming October 9th

Entre Nos Presents: Shayla Rivera: It’S Not Rocket Science (HBO)

Room 104, Series Finale (HBO)

Streaming October 10th

Cats, 2019 (HBO)

Streaming October 12th

Ghosts, Season 2

Streaming October 15th

Detention Adventure, Season 2

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, HBO Max Original Premiere

Streaming October 16th

La Odisea De Los Giles (Aka Heroic Losers) (HBO)

The Perfect Weapon, Documentary Special Premiere (HBO)

Streaming October 17th

David Byrne’s American Utopia, Special Event Premiere (HBO)

Streaming October 18th

Lovecraft Country, Season Finale (HBO)

The Vow, Docuseries Finale (HBO)

Streaming October 20th

Smurfs, Season 3

Streaming October 21st

537 Votes, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Streaming October 22nd

Equal, HBO Max Original Docu Series Premiere

Streaming October 23rd

How To With John Wilson, Season 1 Premiere (HBO Original)

Streaming October 24th

Emma., 2020 (HBO)

Streaming October 25th

The Undoing, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

Streaming October 27th

Ghosts, Season 2

It: Chapter Two, 2017 (HBO)

John Lewis: Good Trouble, 2020

The Soul Of America, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Streaming October 28th

Burning Ojai: Our Fire Story (HBO)

Streaming October 29th

Vida Perfecta, Season 1

Streaming October 30th

Mano De Obra (Aka Workforce) (HBO)

Streaming October 31st

Black Christmas, 2019 (HBO)

Leaving October 8th

The Nice Guys, 2016 (HBO)

Leaving October 11th

Leaving October 20th

The Conjuring 2, 2016 (HBO)

Leaving October 31st