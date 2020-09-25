- HBO Max is adding tons of great shows and movies in October, including Boogie Nights, The Matrix, The Mummy, Where the Wild Things Are, Us, and The God of High School.
- Max Originals worth checking out: Charm City Kings and the West Wing reunion.
- You can see all of the HBO Max arrivals and departures for October 2020 below.
One of the most intriguing aspects of HBO Max is that we never actually know what to expect from month to month. The only real constant is that a bunch of content is added to the library and a ton of content is removed, and that’s the case once again in October, as dozens of shows and movies are joining the service, including the long-awaited West Wing reunion that will feature original cast members and commentary from the likes of First Lady Michelle Obama, President Bill Clinton, and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda instead of commercials.
Don't Miss: Today’s best deals: Early Prime Day Sony 75″ TV deal, Purell alcohol wipes, Lysol spray, 8th-gen iPad, Roku Ultra, more
If you want to know what else is coming and going on HBO Max in October, here’s the complete list:
Streaming October 1st
- A World of Calm, Documentary Series Premiere
- Akeelah And The Bee, 2006 (HBO)
- All-Star Superman, 2011
- American Dynasties: The Kennedys, 2018
- American Reunion, 2012 (HBO)
- Analyze That, 2002
- Analyze This, 1999
- The Angriest Man In Brooklyn, 2014 (HBO)
- Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery, 1997
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, 1999
- Ball of Fire, 1941
- Beavis And Butt-Head Do America, 1996 (HBO)
- Beef (HBO)
- Beginners, 2011 (HBO)
- Best in Show, 2000
- BLOW, 2001
- Bombshell, 1933
- Boogie Nights, 1997
- Boomerang, 1992
- The Bush Years: Family. Duty. Power., 2019
- The Butterfly Effect, 2004
- Cats & Dogs, 2001
- Catwoman, 2004
- Cellular, 2004
- Cheech & Chong’s Up In Smoke, 1978
- The Chronicles Of Riddick, 2004 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
- City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly’s Gold, 1994
- Clean and Sober, 1988
- The Client, 1994
- Collateral Beauty, 2016 (HBO)
- The Color Purple, 1985
- Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind, 2003 (HBO)
- Constantine, 2005
- Cradle 2 the Grave, 2003
- Critters 2, 1988
- Critters 4, 1992
- The Curse of Frankenstein, 1957
- Day Of The Dead, 1985 (HBO)
- Death Sentence, 2007 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- Deerskin, 2020 (HBO)
- Dirty Dancing, 1987 (HBO)
- Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, 2004 (HBO)
- Deliverance, 1972
- Dracula Has Risen from the Grave, 1969
- Dreamcatcher, 2003
- Edge of Darkness, 2010
- Empire of the Sun, 1987
- The End: Inside The Last Days of the Obama White House, 2017
- Endings, Beginnings, 2020 (HBO)
- Enter The Dragon, 1973
- Eraser, 1996
- Firewall, 2006
- Frantic, 1988
- Frequency, 2000 (HBO)
- Friday, 1995
- The Friday After Next, 2002
- Galaxy Quest, 1999
- The Golden Compass, 2007
- Gothika, 2003
- Grudge Match, 2013 (HBO)
- Hairspray, 1988
- Hairspray (Musical Remake), 2007
- Harina (Aka Flour) (HBO)
- The Haunting, 1999
- The Hills Have Eyes, 2006 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- The Hills Have Eyes II, 2007 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- Horror of Dracula, 1958
- The Hunting Ground, 2015
- I Am Sam, 2002
- Infamous, 2006
- The Informer, 1935
- The Invisible War, 2012
- Jonah Hex, 2010
- The Last Kiss, 2006 (HBO)
- The Last Mimzy, 2007
- Laws of Attraction, 2004
- Lethal Weapon, 1987
- Lethal Weapon 2, 1989
- Lethal Weapon 3, 1992
- Lethal Weapon 4, 1998
- Libeled Lady, 1936
- Life as We Know It, 2010
- Little Baby Bum, 2011
- Little Big League, 1994
- Madea’s Big Happy Family, 2011
- Malcolm X, 1992
- Man of Steel, 2013
- Marie: A True Story, 1985
- The Matrix Reloaded, 2003
- The Matrix Revolutions, 2003
- The Matrix, 1999
- Million Dollar Baby, 2004
- Miracle of Morgan’s Creek, 1944
- Mister Roberts, 1955
- Monsters Vs. Aliens, 2009
- The Mummy, 1959
- Mutiny on the Bounty, 1935
- Next Friday, 2000
- Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always, 2020 (HBO)
- Nothing Sacred, 1937
- Open Water, 2004 (HBO)
- Open Water 2: Adrift, 2007 (HBO)
- Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures, 2013
- The Pelican Brief, 1993
- A Perfect Murder, 1998
- The Perfect Storm, 2000
- The Phantom of the Opera, 2004
- Presumed Innocent, 1990
- Race for the White House, Season 1
- Raised By Wolves, Season 1 Finale
- Revolutionary Road, 2008 (HBO)
- Roger & Me, 1989
- Sands of Iwo Jima, 1950
- Scanners, 1981 (HBO)
- Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays, 2012
- Se7en, 1995
- Semi-Pro, 2008
- Sesame Street Presents Follow That Bird, 1985
- Shame, 2011 (HBO)
- Sherlock Holmes, 2009
- Sleight, 2017 (HBO)
- Son of Batman, 2014
- South Park: The Pandemic Special
- Steel, 1997
- Superman vs. the Elite, 2012
- Superman/Batman: Apocalypse, 2010
- Superman/Batman: Public Enemies, 2009
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, 1990
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2, 1991
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3, 1993
- They Were Expendable, 1945
- A Thin Line Between Love and Hate, 1996
- The Thin Man, 1934
- The Thing, 2011 (HBO)
- A Time to Kill, 1996
- Tin Cup, 1996
- TMNT, 2007
- Training Day, 2001
- Tricky Dick, 2019
- Turistas, 2006 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- U.S. Marshals, 1998
- Us, 2019 (HBO)
- Vampire in Brooklyn, 1995
- A Very Brady Sequel, 1996
- We Will Rise: Michelle Obama’s Mission to Educate Girls Around the World, 2016
- What You Gonna Do When the World’s on Fire?, 2018
- When Harry Met Sally, 1989
- Where the Wild Things Are, 2009
- The Whole Ten Yards, 2004 (HBO)
- The Wings of Eagles, 1957
- You’ve Got Mail, 1998
Streaming October 2nd
- Lina From Lima (HBO)
Streaming October 3rd
- The ABCs of Back to School: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Families, 2020
- Downhill, 2020 (HBO)
Streaming October 6th
- Siempre, Luis, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Streaming October 7th
- Wild Card: The Downfall Of A Radio Loudmouth (HBO)
Streaming October 8th
- Charm City Kings, HBO Max Original Film Premiere
- The Fungies, Season 1B
- The God of High School (Dubbed)
Streaming October 9th
- Entre Nos Presents: Shayla Rivera: It’S Not Rocket Science (HBO)
- Room 104, Series Finale (HBO)
Streaming October 10th
- Cats, 2019 (HBO)
Streaming October 12th
- Ghosts, Season 2
Streaming October 15th
- Detention Adventure, Season 2
- A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, HBO Max Original Premiere
Streaming October 16th
- La Odisea De Los Giles (Aka Heroic Losers) (HBO)
- The Perfect Weapon, Documentary Special Premiere (HBO)
Streaming October 17th
- David Byrne’s American Utopia, Special Event Premiere (HBO)
Streaming October 18th
- Lovecraft Country, Season Finale (HBO)
- The Vow, Docuseries Finale (HBO)
Streaming October 20th
- Smurfs, Season 3
Streaming October 21st
- 537 Votes, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Streaming October 22nd
- Equal, HBO Max Original Docu Series Premiere
Streaming October 23rd
- How To With John Wilson, Season 1 Premiere (HBO Original)
Streaming October 24th
- Emma., 2020 (HBO)
Streaming October 25th
- The Undoing, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
Streaming October 27th
- Ghosts, Season 2
- It: Chapter Two, 2017 (HBO)
- John Lewis: Good Trouble, 2020
- The Soul Of America, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Streaming October 28th
- Burning Ojai: Our Fire Story (HBO)
Streaming October 29th
- Vida Perfecta, Season 1
Streaming October 30th
- Mano De Obra (Aka Workforce) (HBO)
Streaming October 31st
- Black Christmas, 2019 (HBO)
Leaving October 8th
- The Nice Guys, 2016 (HBO)
Leaving October 11th
- Fantastic Beasts: The Crime of Grindelwald, 2018 (HBO)
Leaving October 20th
- The Conjuring 2, 2016 (HBO)
Leaving October 31st
- A Cinderella Story, 2004
- A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song, 2011
- A Very Brady Sequel, 1996
- Amelie, 2001 (HBO)
- American History X, 1998
- Barefoot in the Park, 1967
- Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker, 2000
- Batman vs. Robin, 2015
- Batman: Gotham Knight, 2008
- Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 1, 2012
- Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2, 2013
- Beautiful Creatures, 2013
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut, 2007
- Blood Diamond, 2006
- Cop Out, 2010
- Crazy, Stupid, Love, 2011 (HBO)
- Dangerous Liaisons, 1988
- DEVIL, 2010 (HBO)
- Driving Miss Daisy, 1989
- El Norte, 1984 (HBO)
- Green Lantern (2011)
- Gremlins 2: The New Batch, 1990
- Home Alone, 1990 (HBO)
- House Party, 1990
- Kung Fu Panda 2, 2011
- Kung Fu Panda, 2008
- Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, 2003
- Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, 2002
- Ocean’s Eleven, 2001
- Paul (Extended Version), 2011 (HBO)
- Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, 1987
- Raising Arizona, 1987 (HBO)
- Serendipity, 2001
- Soldier, 1998
- Spies Like Us, 1985
- Star Trek, 2009
- Swing Time, 1936
- The Adventures of Pinocchio, 1996
- The First Wives Club, 1996
- The Others, 2001 (HBO)
- The Outsiders, 1983
- The Replacements, 2000
- This Means War (Extended Version), 2012 (HBO)
- Three Kings, 1999
- Top Hat, 1935
- V for Vendetta, 2006
- Woodstock (Director’s Cut), 1994
- Yesterday, 2019 (HBO)