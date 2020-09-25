If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

In case you’ve been living under a rock and you just emerged on Friday morning, we’ve got some news: Amazon just unveiled a slew of new products and people are going nuts over them! The biggest news in terms of hype seems to be the new Amazon Luna cloud gaming service that will compete with the likes of Google Stadia and similar offerings from Microsoft, Nvidia, and more. It’ll have over 100 games available at launch and will cost $5.99 per month for unlimited game streaming, and you can sign up to request an invitation for early access on the Amazon Luna page.

In terms of new hardware products, Amazon really let loose on Thursday. From completely redesigned Echo and Echo Dot speakers and an Echo Show 10 with a display that follows you as you move to two new Fire TV Stick devices, and even a crazy new Ring drone that flies around your house on its own… all the bases were covered. Some of the new gadgets Amazon unveiled won’t be released for a while, but many of them are being released as soon as next week. Below, you’ll find every single new Amazon product you can pre-order right now.

All-new Fire TV Stick

You’ll enjoy faster streaming in Full HD and the Alexa Voice Remote makes it so easy to control.

Latest release of our best-selling streaming device – 50% more powerful than previous-gen for fast streaming in Full HD. Includes Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons.

Less clutter, more control – Alexa Voice Remote lets you use your voice to search and launch shows across apps. Plus, control power and volume on your TV and soundbar with a single remote.

Home theater audio with Dolby Atmos – Feel scenes come to life with immersive Dolby Atmos audio on select titles with compatible home audio systems.

All-new Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) | Dolby Atmos audio | 2020… $39.99 Available from Amazon

Fire TV Stick Lite

You’ll barely even notice this Fire TV Stick in your home and your wallet will love it too.

Our most affordable Fire TV Stick – Enjoy fast streaming in Full HD. Comes with Alexa Voice Remote Lite.

Press and ask Alexa – Use your voice to easily search and launch shows across multiple apps.

Tens of thousands of channels, Alexa skills, and apps – Including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, and HBO. Subscription fees may apply.

Introducing Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls) | 2020 release $29.99 Available from Amazon

All-new Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen)

A bigger screen than previous Echo Show models, this also features a 13 MP camera that keeps you in focus.

Alexa can show you even more – With a 10.1″ HD screen that’s designed to move with you, video calls, recipes, and shows are always in view. The speakers deliver premium, directional sound.

Stay in frame – Video call friends and family or take a picture while the 13 MP camera with auto-framing and motion keeps you front and center.

Smart home made simple – Set up compatible Zigbee devices or smart products without a separate hub. Ask Alexa to show you security cameras, control lights, and adjust thermostats.

Take a look around when you’re away – Securely access the built-in camera to remotely monitor your home anytime with the Alexa app or other Echo Show devices.

Pre-orders start soon — register below to be notified.

All-new Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) | HD smart display with motion and Alexa | Glacier White $249.99 Available from Amazon

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen)

This is the most compact design for an Echo Dot yet, as the rounder shape makes it easier to place around your home.

Meet the all-new Echo Dot – Our most popular smart speaker with Alexa. The sleek, compact design delivers crisp vocals and balanced bass for full sound.

Voice control your entertainment – Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, SiriusXM, and others. Play music, audiobooks, and podcasts throughout your home with multi-room music.

Ready to help – Ask Alexa to tell a joke, play music, answer questions, play the news, check the weather, set alarms, and more.

Control your smart home – Use your voice to turn on lights, adjust thermostats, and lock doors with compatible devices.

Buy two and save $20 with coupon code DOT2PACK!

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) | Smart speaker with Alexa | Charcoal $49.99 Available from Amazon

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) with Clock

This build on the brand new shape with a clock, so you’ll always know what time it is and it can set alarms to help you wake up.

Meet the all-new Echo Dot with clock – Our most popular smart speaker with Alexa. The sleek, compact design delivers crisp vocals and balanced bass for full sound.

Perfect for your nightstand – See the time, alarms, and timers on the LED display. Tap the top to snooze an alarm.

Ready to help – Ask Alexa to tell a joke, play music, answer questions, play the news, check the weather, set alarms, and more.

Control your smart home – Use your voice to turn on lights, adjust thermostats, and lock doors with compatible devices.

Buy two and save $20 with coupon code DOT2PACK!

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) | Smart speaker with clock and Alexa | Glacier White $59.99 Available from Amazon

All-new Echo (4th Gen)

You’ll be able to control your Philips Hue Bulb with the Amazon Echo that delivered detailed sound.

New look, new sound – Echo delivers clear highs, dynamic mids, and deep bass for rich, detailed sound that automatically adapts to any room.

This bundle contains Echo (4th Gen) with Philips Hue Bulb.

Voice control your entertainment – Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, SiriusXM, and more. Plus listen to radio stations, podcasts, and Audible audiobooks.

Ready to help – Ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, play the news, check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices, and more.

Free Philips Hue smart LED light bulb with each purchase!

All-new Echo (4th Gen) with Philips Hue Bulb | Glacier White $99.99 Available from Amazon

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids Edition

Your kids will love this version of the Echo Dot Kids Edition as it looks like a tiger and includes a year of kid-friendly content.

Meet the all-new Echo Dot Kids Edition – Our most popular smart speaker with Alexa, made for kids (not a toy). The super-fun design delivers crisp vocals and balanced bass for full sound.

Help kids learn and grow – Kids can ask Alexa questions, set alarms, and get help with their homework.

Unlock a world of kid-friendly content – The included year of Amazon Kids+ (FreeTime Unlimited) gives them access to thousands of hours of kid-friendly Audible books, interactive games, and educational skills. After 1 year, your subscription will automatically renew every month starting at just $2.99/month plus applicable tax. You may cancel any time by visiting the Amazon Parent Dashboard or contacting Customer Service.

Easy-to-use parental controls – Set daily time limits, filter explicit songs, and review activity in the Amazon Parent Dashboard.

Buy two and save $20 with coupon code DOT2PACK!

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids Edition | Designed for kids, with parental controls | Tiger $59.99 Available from Amazon

Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 router

All of your devices can work simultaneously thanks to the eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 router.

Whole-home Wi-Fi 6 coverage – eero covers up to 1,500 sq. ft. with wifi speeds up to 900 Mbps.

Say goodbye to dead spots and buffering – Our TrueMesh technology intelligently routes traffic to reduce drop-offs so you can confidently stream 4K video, game, and video conference.

More wifi for more devices – Wi-Fi 6 delivers faster wifi with support for 75+ devices simultaneously.

Set up in minutes – The eero app walks you through setup and allows you to manage your network from anywhere.

Introducing Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 router, with built-in Zigbee smart home hub $129.00 Available from Amazon

Amazon eero Pro 6 tri-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 router

Cover more area in your home with the eero Pro 6 tri-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 router.

Introducing the fastest eero ever – eero Pro 6 covers up to 2,000 sq. ft. with wifi speeds up to a gigabit.

Say goodbye to dead spots and buffering – Our TrueMesh technology intelligently routes traffic to reduce drop-offs so you can confidently stream 4K video, game, and video conference.

More wifi for more devices – Wi-Fi 6 delivers faster wifi with support for 75+ devices simultaneously.

Set up in minutes – The eero app walks you through setup and allows you to manage your network from anywhere.

Introducing Amazon eero Pro 6 tri-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 router with built-in Zigbee smart home hub $229.00 Available from Amazon

