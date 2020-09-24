If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Aside from Powecom masks and Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles sold directly by Amazon at the deepest discount since the pandemic started, Apple’s AirPods headphones come in close behind in terms of popularity among our readers. And right now, they’re back in stock at Amazon and they’re on sale at Prime Day prices! This will get you AirPods before the major rush at the holidays, where the supply of them could be diminished even faster.

The biggest discount available right now is on the AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case, which have been fan favorites since they first debuted. They offer the same great sound as regular AirPods 2 but also add the wonderfully convenient wireless charging feature from Apple’s Pro model. They’ll cost you $199 right now at any Apple store or from most of Apple’s retail partners, but they’re on sale for just $154.98 — that’s nearly $5 less than Apple charges for entry-level AirPods without wireless charging!

If you want to spend even less money and wireless charging isn’t a huge deal for you, entry-level AirPods 2 that typically cost $159 are on sale today for $129. That’s a big 19% discount that actually beats Amazon’s price from Prime Day and Black Friday last year. On top of that, Apple’s $249 AirPods Pro are on sale for $219, which is also a $30 discount and also happens to be less than Amazon was charging last year around the holidays. We’re not sure how long these deals are going to last, so hurry up and take advantage while you still can!

Comparing the three headphones will help you decide which one to buy. Here are some of the product information on each to differentiate them.

AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case

Universal fit that’s comfortable all day

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Seamless switching between devices

AirPods 2

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

AirPods Pro

Active noise cancellation for immersive sound

Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you

Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit

Sweat and water resistant

Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

The Wireless Charging Case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life

